The Able Trust Recognizes Local Leader for Dedication to Expanding Opportunities for Students with Disabilities

The Able Trust Champion of Opportunity Award presented to Tina Pepin, Executive Director of the Pepin Family Foundation Group from left to right: Donna Wright, The Able Trust; Tina Pepin, Pepin Family Foundation; Alexis Dempsey Doyle, Saddlebrook Resort; Allison Chase, The Able Trust

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Able Trust awarded the Champion of Opportunity Award to Tina Pepin , Executive Director of the Pepin Family Foundation. The award, presented during a celebration luncheon at Saddlebrook Resort, recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to expanding opportunities for young people with disabilities.At the heart of this recognition is High School High Tech (HSHT), The Able Trust’s signature program that guides high school students with disabilities as they explore postsecondary education, job training, and career options. High School High Tech empowers students to realize their potential and, through strong public-private partnerships, successfully transition from high school to their next chapter.Tina Pepin’s leadership has strengthened High School High Tech’s impact at Pepin Academies in the Tampa Bay region, helping students not only envision bright futures but also gain the skills and support they need to achieve those dreams.“Tina’s vision and dedication inspires others to work together in breaking down barriers and building a future where every young person has the chance to succeed,” said The Able Trust President & CEO Allison Chase.The Pepin Family Foundation founded Pepin Academies, a network of not-for-profit, tuition-free public charter schools for students in 3rd through 12th grades, in addition to a transitional job-training program for students 18 to 22 years old.“I am honored to receive the Champion of Opportunity Award from The Able Trust,” said Tina Pepin, Executive Director of the Pepin Family Foundation. “Every young person deserves the opportunity to discover their strengths and build a future they’re proud of. Through programs like High School High Tech and the incredible dedication of our HSHT coordinators, we are not just opening doors—we’re showing students what’s possible when they are believed in and supported. This recognition is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together to invest in the dreams of our students with disabilities, helping them reach their fullest potential.”To learn more about The Able Trust, visit AbleTrust.org and follow @AbleTrust on Twitter, Instagram, and @TheAbleTrust on Facebook and LinkedIn.

