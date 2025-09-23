The Able Trust Receives $45,000 Contribution from AT&T Foundation

Image of The Able Trust logo

Funding to assist Florida students with disabilities pursuing postsecondary education

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Able Trust was awarded a $45,000 contribution from the AT&T Foundation to fund scholarships for Florida high school students with disabilities who plan to pursue postsecondary education after graduation.The contribution will fund 28 scholarships for eligible students participating in The Able Trust’s High School High Tech youth program. High School High Tech provides Florida high school students with all types of disabilities the opportunity to explore jobs or postsecondary education leading to improved success in finding fulfilling careers that reflect their interests.“We are thankful for the AT&T Foundation’s commitment to supporting Florida’s students with disabilities as they transition from high school to postsecondary education,” said Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able Trust. “Research shows that within the next decade, 72% of jobs will require some form of postsecondary credential. These scholarships are a tremendous help in our mission to position students with disabilities for success after crossing the stage at graduation.”For the 2024-25 school year, 61% of High School High Tech graduates indicated they plan to enroll in a postsecondary institution such as a technical college, state college or university. This rate is more than double the latest available rate of 28% of all Florida graduating students with disabilities who continue their education after earning their high school diplomas.“Today’s students are tomorrow’s workers, and an educated workforce is key to a strong economy and robust communities,” said Kevin Craig, Regional Director for AT&T in North Florida. “We are proud to support The Able Trust’s efforts to ensure students with disabilities have access to quality education and career training options throughout Florida.”Student eligibility requirements include active participation in a High School High Tech program and demonstrated intent to enroll at a Florida postsecondary institution.Scholarships will be awarded in the form of 1-Year Florida College Plans given to graduating students to be used beginning in their fall semester in 2026. These scholarships provide one full year of tuition at any of Florida’s 28 state colleges, and the value of the plan can be applied at other public or private postsecondary institutions in Florida.***About The Able TrustEstablished in 1990 as the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocational Rehabilitation, The Able Trust, in support of the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, works with local school districts, education foundations and community nonprofits to prepare students for life after high school. The Able Trust youth programs are located in communities across Florida and serve 1,200 students each year. With a 99% average high school graduation rate and 61% of participating students planning to pursue postsecondary education, The Able Trust youth programs are helping students envision and begin to work towards a future they might not have thought possible. To learn more, visit www.abletrust.org

