IntouchCX named Gold Globee® Winner in the 2025 Annual Globee Awards for Innovation.

Vision Prism solution suite recognized as Best in Category for AI-Driven Automation Innovation, setting new standards in CX outsourcing and automation.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX announced today that it has been named a Gold winner at the 2025 GlobeeInnovation Awards for Vision Prism in the category AI-Driven Automation Innovation. This achievement highlights IntouchCX's market leadership, its commitment to redefining customer experience, and its ability to set new standards in AI-powered analytics and automation.Vision Prism not only automates, it accelerates insights and action. Today, customers face data overload and a wide range of technologies to choose from, but they lack the ability to materialize outcomes. The platform enables brands to understand every customer, support every agent, and exceed performance expectations.Vision Prism was recognized for its ability to move brands from reactive management to proactive customer experience transformation. At its core, a custom Large Language Model (LLM) analyzes 100% of customer interactions across calls, chats, emails, and social media.Each interaction is transcribed, scored, and summarized to generate actionable customer, product and business insights in real time. The direct integration of these analyses into dashboards and management tools eliminates delays in decision-making. This ensures immediate implementation of performance optimization and opportunity identification, driving rapid improvements in agent workflows and customer experience overall.The Globee Innovation Awards are among the industry's most respected honors, with over 17 years of experience recognizing companies and individuals making significant contributions in the technology field. Selected from over 400 nominations, judging is conducted independently and based entirely on merit. To win “Best of Category,” a solution must achieve the highest score within its segment, underscoring the strength of Vision Prism’s innovation and impact.“This recognition is more than an award—it’s a call to lead and innovate at a time when AI-generated Insights are transforming the way companies operate,” said Jason Rosser, EVP, Solutions & Operations Strategy at IntouchCX. “With Vision Prism, we empower brands to make smarter, data-driven decisions that enhance both agent performance and the customer experience worldwide.This achievement underscores our leadership in AI innovation and highlights the strong performance of our proprietary solutions. It adds to our previous awards, such as the Sidd Spark AI Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group and our recognition in the Frost Radar™ 2024: Customer Experience Management in North America, solidifying IntouchCX's position as a global leader in AI-powered automation.”For more information about IntouchCX and its AI-driven solutions, visit: https://www.intouchcx.com/ For more information about Vision Prism, visit: https://www.intouchcx.com/solutions/advisory-transformation/vision-prism/ About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs people across 12 countries and 25 campuses. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul, building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change to become a disruptive industry leader. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.