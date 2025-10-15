Trust Takes the Mic with the Podcast series: 'Trust Issues by WebPurify, an IntouchCX Company'

The new series brings together industry experts and innovators to unpack the challenges of digital trust and the evolving role of technology in keeping online spaces safe.

IntouchCX Launches New Podcast Channel with the series “Trust Issues.”

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX announced the launch of its new podcast channel, kicking off with their first show: Trust Issues. The series brings fresh, expert-led conversations exploring trust and safety, digital content moderation, AI, and customer experience (CX), critical topics shaping today’s digital world.Hosted by Ailís Daly, Head of Trust & Safety EMEA at IntouchCX and former Global Head of Violence & Aggression Policies at TikTok, Trust Issues features candid roundtable style discussions with industry experts, practitioners, and thought leaders. “Trust Issues gives a platform to the voices shaping how we keep the internet safe,” said Daly. “It connects trust and safety with customer experience and AI in ways that are actionable, relevant, and essential for today’s digital businesses.”Early episodes dive deep into digital content moderation, platform policies, and online safety. While future shows will explore AI in CX, automation and scaling trust and safety practices for global platforms.“Trust Issues are designed to tackle difficult questions facing digital companies today.” said Wilma Chan, Chief Marketing Officer at IntouchCX. “By bringing together the experts from across the field and fostering open dialogue, we explore pragmatic approaches to building digital safety and trust, one conversation at a time. This podcast is for trust and safety specialists, CX leaders, AI innovators, and the broader tech community looking for insights that matter.”Episodes are now available on the IntouchCX Podcast Channel, and streaming across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and all major platforms.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs people across 12 countries and 25 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

