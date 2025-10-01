International Day of Older Persons 2025: Older persons driving local and global action

SLOVENIA, October 1 - The theme highlights the important role that older people play in building resilient and just societies. Older people are a diverse group who are not just passive recipients of services, but active shapers of society and bearers of human rights. The ageing of societies and demographic changes require older people to become increasingly involved in shaping and deciding on matters related to their daily lives. With their knowledge and experience, older people can make a valuable contribution to social, political, cultural and societal life.

For many years, Slovenia has been recognised by the international community as a country striving to empower older people and incorporate the protection of their human rights into the broader international legal framework. At the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in spring this year, Slovenia achieved a breakthrough together with like-minded countries – Argentina, Brazil, the Philippines and Gambia – when the Council established an open-ended intergovernmental working group to prepare a legally binding instrument to promote and protect the human rights of older persons. At the Council’s 60th session, which is currently taking place in Geneva, Slovenia is collaborating with the same group of countries to extend the mandate of the independent expert on the rights of older persons. Slovenia is also promoting the protection and enforcement of the rights of older persons through various activities, and as a member of the UN Security Council, it pays special attention to older persons in armed conflicts and humanitarian crises.

Every year, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs participates in the Festival for the Third Age, which is now in its 24th year and will take place in Ljubljana from 30 September to 2 October under the slogan “We are all one generation”. Accompanied by a rich professional and cultural programme, the Festival aims to raise awareness among the general public of issues relating to older people, active ageing, intergenerational dialogue and inclusive societies.

The UN General Assembly designated 1 October as the International Day of Older Persons in 1990.