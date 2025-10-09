173rd Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, October 9 - Decree on the Organisation, Equipment and Training of Protection, Rescue and Relief Forces

The Government adopted the Decree on the Organisation, Equipment and Training of Protection, Rescue and Relief Forces, which was last amended in 2016. Due to the evolving circumstances in the field of protection, rescue and relief, particularly in recent years, it was necessary to adopt a new decree to regulate:

the conditions for the operation of organisations performing public services (mountain rescue service, caving and underwater rescue services, canine rescue service),

the conditions and responsibilities for rescue operations in railway and road tunnels,

the determination and harmonisation of units performing tasks of broader importance in the field of protection, rescue and relief,

the establishment and operation of rapid intervention units, including their activities abroad.

The decree sets out criteria for organising, equipping and training civil protection at both national and local levels, as well as in companies, institutions and other organisations. It also defines the scope and method of providing public services performed by units and services within operational structures of associations and other non-governmental organisations, such as fire brigades, the Red Cross, mountain rescue organisations, caving and diving clubs, canine associations, scouting organisations, amateur radio clubs and others. Furthermore, it determines the units, services and centres organised by state authorities, as well as fire brigades performing protection and rescue tasks of broader importance.

Key highlights of the new decree:

Given the number of emergencies, the obligations of public services, such as the Mountain Rescue Service and the caving and underwater rescue services, are being increased, allowing for better co-financing of state-mandated activities. The number of mountain rescuers within the Mountain Rescue Association will rise to 600 (previously 430), caving rescuers to 70 (previously 55), and the number of first aid teams organised by the Slovenian Red Cross will also be increased.

Firefighting units of broader importance (GEŠP) are being updated, as some no longer exist.

The decree defines the duties of operators of single- or double-tube road tunnels longer than 500 and up to 1,000 metres.

In relation to the construction of the second track of the Divača–Koper railway line, the decree establishes a legal basis for 2TDK to finance protection, rescue and relief activities.

Rapid intervention units are defined as units organised by the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief to enable a swift response to natural and other disasters and to carry out complex protection, rescue and relief operations.

In view of increasingly demanding and prolonged interventions, the decree also regulates compensation for extended intervention periods.

Following the adoption of the decree, the Ministry of Defence (Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief) will continue to work intensively on preparing harmonised standards for equipping firefighting units, for organising firefighting units of broader importance (GEŠP), and for interventions in long road and railway tunnels. To this end, a new working group comprising representatives of umbrella firefighting organisations, all three representative associations of municipalities and ministry officials was appointed today, with the joint task of developing harmonised standards. Funding will be provided within the Ministry’s competence for both the current year and the implementation of new obligations arising from the decree (for example, the increase in the number of mountain and caving rescuers, and activities related to the second railway track).

Draft Budgetary Plan of the General Government Sector for 2026

The Government took note of the draft budgetary plan of the general government sector for 2026, outlining the key elements of fiscal objectives and measures for the coming year.

EU Member States submit draft budgetary plans to the European Commission by 15 October each year to coordinate fiscal policies within the euro area. These drafts reflect the outlook for public finances (covering the entire general government sector, not only the state budget).

The draft budgetary plan for 2026 is based on data, objectives, contents and measures defined in the Fiscal Rule Act and the Public Finance Act. It includes data from the state budget proposals and projections by the Pension and Disability Insurance Institute of Slovenia, the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia, public funds and agencies. It also contains detailed calculations and explanations required by the European Commission, enabling international comparability of Slovenia’s public finance position.

The 2026 draft plan assesses that, by applying the national defence expenditure derogation, Slovenia remains in compliance with the fiscal rule. Growth in adjusted expenditure remains within the permissible limits set out in the Medium-Term Fiscal Structural Plan of the Republic of Slovenia 2025–2028.

Fiscal and economic policy measures in 2026 will focus on maintaining high investment levels and strengthening defence, security and resilience, healthcare, education and research, ensuring reliable and affordable energy supply, improving road and rail infrastructure, providing adequate and affordable housing, and accelerating the transition to a high-productivity economy. Reconstruction following the 2023 floods will continue. Priority areas also include reforms and investments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the acceleration of investment activities within the European Cohesion Policy Programme 2021–2027.

The broader general government deficit is estimated at 2.4% of GDP for 2025, primarily due to the public sector pay reform, increased investment, higher healthcare spending, and pension expenditures including the winter supplement. For 2026, the deficit is projected at 2.8% of GDP.

The gross general government debt is expected to decline from 66.6% of GDP in 2024 to 66% in 2025, and is projected to fall below 66% of GDP in 2026.

Appointment of the Director General of the Police

The Government issued a decision appointing Damjan Petrič as Director General of the Police for a five-year term, from 10 October 2025 to 9 October 2030, with the possibility of reappointment.

The special selection committee informed the Minister of the Interior, Boštjan Poklukar, that Damjan Petrič meets all the selection criteria and, based on his professional qualifications, is suitable for the position. Minister Poklukar therefore proposed that the Government appoint him to the post as of 10 October 2025.

Damjan Petrič is a career police officer and criminal investigator who, over more than 37 years of service, has advanced through various leadership positions within the police, thanks to his expertise, professionalism and experience. He has served as Acting Director General of the Police since 16 January 2025.