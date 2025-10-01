Invasive Chinese mysterysnail found in Lake Minesa in Marshall

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff have confirmed the presence of the invasive Chinese mysterysnail in Lake Minesa in Marshall, Mo. Staff were contacted by a concerned citizen about the presence of the prohibited species, and they found over 150 specimens during a short search of the area. The specimens MDC staff found were collected and removed, but further removal efforts are limited based on the hardiness of the of the species.

“These snails, like other invasive species, are able to reproduce rapidly and outcompete our native species for important food and habitat resources,” says MDC Malacologist, Stephen McMurray. “Chinese mysterysnail in particular can be a vector of diseases that can affect humans, so we don’t want them in our waterways.”

The Chinese mysterysnail can live in lakes, ponds, rice fields, irrigation and roadside ditches, and calm portions of streams where there is a soft mud. It typically crawls on the surface of mud and on aquatic vegetation in ponds, lakes, and slow-moving streams. They feed on algae and dead organic matter and other organic matter attached to vegetation. The females give birth to live, crawling young. A female can give birth to 169 broods or more in a lifetime, and a single brood may have 100 young. Females can live up to five years, while males only live to about three. Like most invasive species, they compete with native snails for food and space.

In this instance, it is unclear how the species got into Lake Minesa, but MDC reminds the public to never release aquarium species or aquarium water into natural aquatic habitats. It is also everyone’s responsibility to learn about and practice clean boating techniques so that you do not accidentally spread invasive mystery snails, zebra mussels, and a host of invasive aquatic plants from one body of water to another. Finally, learn how to identify invasive animals and plants, so you can report them to MDC and help protect our natural ecosystems.

Learn more about the Chinese mysterysnail at Chinese Mysterysnail | Missouri Department of Conservation.