Helping Businesses Grow Across the CIS: ITE and Iteca Forge Strategic Partnership

New alliance connects Russian exhibitors with high-value buyers from Uzbekistan and Central Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses exhibiting at ITE events will now gain direct access to thousands of new buyers across Central Asia, thanks to a strategic partnership between ITE Group and Iteca Exhibitions Uzbekistan. The new alliance strengthens trade connections across the CIS and helps companies grow in one of the world’s fastest-developing regions.New Buyer Access in Central AsiaThrough this agreement, Iteca’s established audience in Uzbekistan—over 4,500 exhibitors and 113,000+ annual visitors across 14 industries—will be engaged with ITE’s flagship exhibitions in Moscow and Krasnodar. The partnership opens a significant new pool of qualified Central Asian buyers for ITE’s exhibitors.How the Partnership Works• Joint Promotion – ITE and Iteca will cross-promote key exhibitions in Moscow, Krasnodar, and Tashkent through their databases and networks.• Combined Expertise – ITE brings three decades of leadership in the Russian/CIS exhibition market; Iteca adds 30 years as Uzbekistan’s premier exhibition organiser and UFI member.• Boosted Attendance – The collaboration is designed to drive professional visitor numbers from Uzbekistan and neighbouring CIS countries to ITE’s Russian events.Why It Matters for Exhibitors• Expanded Reach – Direct connections with a high-potential audience of Uzbek and Central Asian buyers.• Greater ROI – More qualified visitors mean more leads, sales opportunities, and market insights.• Stronger Regional Network – Direct connections with decision-makers from a fast-growing Central Asian economy.About ITE Group• Scale – Organises 30+ major annual events across Russia and the CIS.• Audience – Attracts 500,000+ professional visitors and 10,000+ international exhibitors each year.• Network – Global agent network across 150 countries; 2 million+ business contacts.• Digital Platforms – ITE Connect platform with 71,000+ active users supports year-round engagement.• Sectors – Construction, Logistics, Tourism, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Agriculture, Industrial Equipment, and more.About Iteca Uzbekistan• Market Leader – Leading international exhibition organiser in Uzbekistan since 1995; UFI member since 2007.• Portfolio – 20+ annual exhibitions covering 14 key sectors.• Audience – Over 4,500 exhibitors from 57 countries and 113,000+ visitors annually.• Reputation – Strong government support and a proven record in driving trade and investment.A Stronger CIS Growth PlatformThis new alliance creates a powerful growth channel for companies exhibiting at ITE events in Russia. By delivering broader, more diverse and highly relevant audiences from Central Asia, it strengthens cross-border business links and unlocks new opportunities for trade and investment across the CIS.

