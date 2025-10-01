WDE Seeks Public Comment On Alternate Assessment Participation Waiver Extension Request

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is seeking public comment on the One Percent Participation Waiver Extension Request for the Alternate ELA, Math, and Science Assessments. Submit public comment online, or via mail by 11:59 p.m. on November 15.

Virtual public comment sessions will be held via Zoom on the dates below. There will be a short informational presentation followed by the collection of comments.

Title 1 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 (ESSA), addresses students participating in alternate assessments aligned with alternate academic achievement standards (AA-AAAS) of the statewide assessment system. Each state must submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education if it predicts exceeding 1% participation in the AA-AAAS in any subject.

After reviewing the 2024-25 assessment participation data, the WDE has determined that participation in WY-ALT ELA and Math in grades 3-10 and WY-ALT Science in grades 4, 8, and 10 may exceed the 1% threshold for the 2025-26 school year, and pursuant to Code of Federal Regulations, Title 34 (34 CFR), Section 200.6(c)(4), the WDE is requesting a federal waiver for ELA, Math, and Science.

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov