Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, Condemns Failure to Preserve Univision in YouTube TV’s Base Plan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) strongly condemns Google/YoutubeTV for failing to preserve TelevisaUnivision in YouTube TV’s Base Plan. This outcome imposes an additional cost on millions of Hispanic and bilingual households, forcing them to pay more for access to trusted news and emergency information essential to everyday American life. Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the USHBC, issued the following statement:“This disruption is a setback for fairness, freedom of information and the 65 million Hispanics who represent nearly 20% of America’s population. Univision is not a niche network; it is the nation’s leading Spanish-language broadcaster, a trusted source of news, and a cultural anchor for families across the nation. This decision is not just about television; it is about civic engagement and economic opportunity.”Palomarez continued:“Forcing millions of Spanish-speakers to pay more for the leading Spanish-language network marginalizes America’s largest minority community and undermines the ability of small businesses to reach the fastest-growing consumer demographic in the United States. Any American deserves better than a media landscape shaped by corporate greed. The decision to selectively remove Univision, the leading Spanish-language network, raises even further questions about the true motive.”The USHBC thanks the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) and all of the elected officials on both sides of the aisle who have made clear what is at stake. Their efforts exemplify the kind of principled leadership that puts community first and demands equal treatment for Spanish-speaking families and businesses.The USHBC remains committed to working with lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to ensure Spanish-language programming remains accessible, affordable, and central to America’s media landscape. Hispanic families are not asking for special treatment, they are demanding equal access to information. That principle must remain the foundation of our democracy and our economy.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

