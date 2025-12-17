Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Endorses Senator Ruben Gallego’s Energy Plan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is proud to endorse Senator Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) balanced and forward-looking energy plan. As an organization representing America’s more than 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, the USHBC knows that reliable and affordable energy is a cornerstone of economic growth, stability, and the overall success of small businesses.The plan’s focus on affordability and reliability aligns directly with the needs of entrepreneurs and working families. By investing in innovation and improving regulatory certainty, it offers meaningful potential to strengthen America’s energy security while unlocking new pathways for growth.Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“Senator Gallego’s approach isn’t about ideology. It’s about pragmatism, innovation, and delivering relief to working families and small businesses. At the same time, it helps ensure that our nation’s energy companies can operate in an effective manner. It recognizes that affordability must come first, and that a modern American economy requires diversified energy sources, predictable permitting, and strategic planning.”Palomarez continued:“Senator Gallego’s plan strengthens America by encouraging domestic innovation, while simultaneously recognizing the continued importance of traditional energy sources like oil and gas. No plan is perfect in its early stages, but this is a clear step in the right direction for American prosperity and reliable, innovative, and affordable energy. We are committed to working with Senator Gallego to help shape a system that works for every family, business, and community.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC ​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

