Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Congratulates Cristina Antelo for Being Named a Top Lobbyist by The Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cristina Antelo, founder of Ferox Strategies and Legislative Co-Chair of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), has been named one of The Hill’s 2025 top lobbyists. Ferox is a small but savvy firm with a proven track record across diverse policy areas, serving clients ranging from nonprofit organizations to Fortune 500 companies. Cristina has spent more than a decade representing multinational corporations, earning a reputation for her trademark hustle at one of Washington’s leading government relations firms. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“Congratulations to Cristina Antelo on being named one of The Hill’s 2025 Top Lobbyists. This well-deserved recognition reflects her exceptional leadership, strategic insight and unwavering commitment to effective advocacy. Cristina’s impact and professionalism continue to set a high standard in the field, and this honor is a testament to her influence and dedication.”Palomarez continued:“Having worked alongside Cristina for over a decade, I have seen firsthand her integrity, tireless work ethic, and ability to deliver meaningful results for the small business community and everyone that she advocates for. As the fastest-growing Latina-owned lobbying firm in D.C., her ability to navigate complex policy environments while remaining focused on real-world outcomes has made her a trusted advocate and an invaluable partner. I have no doubt she will continue to make a lasting impact in Washington and beyond.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

