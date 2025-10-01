Mayor Wu and Office for Immigrant Advancement Announce Launch of FY26 Grantmaking Cycle, Totaling $1.25 Million

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) has launched its annual grant-making opportunity to support organizations providing legal access, community-led mental health and well-being programming, and neighborhood support initiatives to residents. Together, the programs awarded will distribute $1.25 million from the City of Boston’s FY26 operating budget. Applications are open now through October 8, 2025.

MOIA has focused its grantmaking in these areas:

“Providing support to our immigrant residents and families honors our commitment to keeping Boston a safe and welcoming city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These grant funds will ensure residents are connected to City support at all times, providing a wide array of resources that best serve the ever-changing and evolving needs of our immigrant communities. I am grateful to the Office for Immigration Advancement and all of our City partners for helping make Boston a home for everyone.”

Eligible applicants for this cycle must be registered nonprofits or have a fiscal sponsor to apply and receive grants for any of these initiatives. Organizations can find further application details in each program’s guidelines linked below.

Description of Grants and Qualifications:

Immigration Legal Access

Total Amount Available for Grants: $900,000

MOIA aims to support programming offered by community-based nonprofits and legal aid organizations, addressing the need for immigration legal assistance. Immigration legal services must be provided by licensed immigration attorneys or Department of Justice-Accredited Representatives. Grants will be disbursed to immigrant-serving nonprofits that are working across immigrant communities. Learn more here.

Weaving Well-being Community Mental Health

Total Amount Available for Grants: $200,000

To enhance the well-being of immigrants in Boston, destigmatize mental health challenges, and encourage non-clinical, culturally, and linguistically sensitive practices as a form of therapy, MOIA is pleased to announce a fifth round of its Weaving Well-Being grants. Learn more here. Applications are encouraged from non-profit organizations that:

Currently provide or plan to incorporate non-clinical wellness activities in their programming to promote healing together.

And/or are bridging the needs within communities through advocacy

Strengthening Boston's Diverse Neighborhoods

Total Amount Available for Grants: $150,000

The aim of this grant is to uplift efforts to promote collective care, where community members support and help one another through an exchange of resources and services. The goal is to work together to meet each other’s needs through solidarity, while working together to overcome social, economic, and political barriers. This initiative will provide funding of up to $10,000 for grassroots and community-based organizations, and up to $30,000 for coalitions, to run programming serving Boston’s immigrant communities facing displacement and crisis. Learn more here.

“Our immigrant communities know best what resources they need to thrive,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “By directing these grants to grassroots and community-based organizations, we are uplifting the leadership, wisdom, and resilience of immigrants while ensuring Boston remains a city rooted in equity and belonging.”

"The celebration of all people is integral to the heart of the City of Boston," said Monique Tú Nguyen, Executive Director of the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement. "Through partnerships with local nonprofits with over $1.25 million grant investment, we're building a City of Belonging where every resident feels connected to Boston and each other. Together, we're creating spaces where immigrants from all backgrounds can thrive, contribute, and feel truly at home in our neighborhoods."

About the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

The Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) strives to strengthen immigrants' ability to fully and equitably participate in Boston's economic, civic, social, and cultural life. MOIA also promotes recognition and public understanding of immigrants' contributions to the City. To learn more, visit boston.gov/immigrants.