Mayor Wu and Boston Parks and Recreation Department Celebrate Improvements to Walsh Playground

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse, elected officials, and the Lower Mills community to cut the ribbon on improvements to Walsh Playground in Dorchester. The celebration marks the completion of a $4 million renovation, funded in the City’s five-year Capital Plan, to revitalize the park. This includes new play equipment, a splash pad, revitalized tennis and basketball courts, upgraded playing fields, and community areas.

“We are proud to celebrate the reopening of the Walsh Playground,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The newly revitalized playground will serve as a vibrant space for community and connection – from new tennis and pickleball courts to new splash pads, we are proud to invest in spaces where our young residents can grow, play, and thrive.”

The renovated Walsh playground features a new competition softball field, multipurpose field, basketball court and half court, tennis and pickleball court, colorful new play equipment for children both 2-5 and 5-12 years old, and a new water splash pad. Additionally, the site features a quarter mile walking path, woodland path, updated entrances, improved pedestrian lighting, subsurface stormwater management system, shaded structures, and cafe seating.

“The ribbon cutting at Walsh Playground is more than just the opening of a park—it’s a celebration of what we can achieve when a community comes together,” said Representative Brandy Fluker-Reid. “This upgraded space reflects the voices, needs, and hopes of the families who helped shape its vision. I’m proud to stand with neighbors, local leaders, and advocates who worked tirelessly to bring this project to life for the children and families of our district.”

"Every community deserves a well-maintained park, and I'm thrilled to see the vision behind Walsh Playground come to life for our neighborhood," said City Councilor Brian Worrell. “The city investment underscores the importance of green open space and play areas for our residents, and I'm grateful to all the stakeholders who played a part in this.”

Walsh Playground was designed by CBA Landscape Architects and constructed by R.A.D. Sports. The $4 million project budgeted $400,000 for design and $3.6M for construction, funded with $3.5M from the City’s five-year Capital Plan and with the support of a $500,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant administered through the Commonwealth’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

“We’re excited to celebrate this investment in Walsh Playground,” said Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker Eclipse. “Thanks to the input and collaboration of our partners and community members, this renovation balances upgraded sports facilities, new play areas, and thoughtful design to create a green and welcoming place where children, families, and neighbors can gather, play, and connect for years to come.”

The design and development of Walsh Playground was guided by extensive community input gathered through public meetings and surveys beginning in 2023. Community priorities included new play equipment, preserving the beloved sledding hill, adding a half-court basketball court, incorporating pickleball striping on the tennis court, and enhancing the green space. In partnership with the local community softball league, improvements were also made to the field, creating a vibrant, welcoming space for competitive softball.

“This revitalized park is a gem that will serve our neighborhood year round,” said Ann Walsh, softball coach with ADSL and RBI and Lower Mills community member. “As a coach, I cannot wait to see the first time a girl cranks a homer that clears that outfield fence.”

For more information, visit boston.gov/walsh-playground. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join their email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.