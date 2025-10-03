October 3, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON-BRIGHTON

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 5, 2025

The annual Jimmy Fund Walk will occur on Sunday, October 5, 2025 with the ending point being the Boston Common. The route of the walk follows the route of the Boston Marathon, continuing further down Boylston Street taking a left onto Charles Street ending inside Boston Common. There will be numerous production vehicles and buses in the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side, from Spruce Street to David Mugar Way, South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street.

Boylston Street - Both sides, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Brookline Avenue - Both sides, from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces (FD056-060)

Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue - Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas

BEACON HILL

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 5, 2025

The annual Jimmy Fund Walk will occur on Sunday, October 5, 2025 with the ending point being the Boston Common. The route of the walk follows the route of the Boston Marathon and continues further down Boylston Street taking a left onto Charles Street ending inside Boston Common. There will be numerous production vehicles and buses in the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side, from Spruce Street to David Mugar Way South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street.

Boylston Street - Both sides, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Brookline Avenue - Both sides, from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces (FD056-060) Cleveland Circle

Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas

Boston 10K For Women – Saturday, October 11, 2025

The annual Boston 10K for Women will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025 starting on Beacon Street between Charles Street and Brimmer Street. To provide sufficient street capacity for this event, certain areas will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street Also, please have the Sign Shop post “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” signs on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

CHINATOWN

Double Ten Parade - Saturday, October 4, 2025

The annual Double Ten Parade will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The parade starts in the area of the Chinatown Gate on Beach Street and from Beach Street, turns right onto Washington Street and follows Washington Street until it crosses State Street and then enters the Washington Mall area of Boston City Hall Plaza. Step off is at 11 a.m..

The Double Ten Parade is typically held on the first Saturday on or before October 10. It commemorates the start of the Wuchang Uprising which ultimately led to the beginning of the Republic of China establishing independence from imperial rule.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street:

Beach Street - Both sides, from Hudson Street to Tyler Street

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DORCHESTER

Boston Fire Department Open House, Meetinghouse Hill - Saturday, October 11, 2025

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, there will be an open house at the fire station for Engine 17 and Ladder 7. This event is part of Fire Prevention Week and there will be opportunities to meet the local firefighters, explore fire trucks and gear, walk through a fire safety bounce house, learn life-saving fire safety tips, receive giveaways, and see safety demonstrations.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street:

Winter Street - Both sides, from East Street / Adams Street to Church Street

Parish Street - Both sides, from Winter Street to the end of Parish Street

EAST BOSTON

Most Holy Redeemer Parish Procession - Sunday, October 5, 2025

Coming into formation at #72 Maverick Street - Most Holy Redeemer Church at 1PM, this procession will move over Maverick Street, left onto London Street, left onto Decatur Street, left onto Havre Street, left onto Meridian Street, returning to church.

This procession will incur no parking restrictions, but will result in street closures throughout the streets affected for the duration of the event.

East BOOston Y 5K - Sunday, October 26, 2025

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the East Boston YMCA will be hosting a 5K race called the East BOOston Y 5K. The race will take place mostly in park land, such as the Bremen Street Park, East Boston Greenway and Piers Park but for participants to get from the East Boston Greenway to Piers Park, Marginal Street will be used and it has been requested that part of that roadway be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Marginal Street, East Boston - South side (Piers Park side), from Orleans Street to opposite #142 Marginal Street

NEWMARKET SQUARE ROADWORK

The Boston Transportation Department will be making some adjustments to Massachusetts Avenue between Theodore Glynn Way and Magazine Street. To accommodate the work, the existing flexposts and protective concrete barriers will be temporarily removed from the road in order for restriping to happen effectively. Additional cautionary signage will also be installed as part of this effort. The contractor expects to do the majority of the work overnight to minimize impacts to Newmarket's commercial circulation. We expect the work to take about two weeks to complete, at which point separation materials will be restored to protect the bike infrastructure. Please take notice of, and act in accordance with, any new signage posted at this location.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Roslindale Parade – Sunday, October 5, 2025

The annual Roslindale Day Parade will be held on Sunday, October 5, 2025. In the interest of safety, as well as to provide staging ground for the parade, certain streets in the area will have parking restrictions posted.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets: