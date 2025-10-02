Applications Open for Disability Commission Advisory Board

The City of Boston Disabilities Commission today announced that applications for three year terms are being accepted for the Boston Disability Commission Advisory Board. The Board, composed of 13 members, supports the City’s work to make Boston a city for everyone and advises City departments on efforts to ensure city services, policies, and programs are more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities. Members are appointed by the Mayor and applications are being accepted on a rolling basis till seats are filled. The application can be found here.

“Ensuring residents with disabilities are leading our City efforts is critical in our work to make Boston a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful for the work of the Disability Commission Advisory Board, and I encourage residents to apply to the board to help us build on our efforts to make Boston more accessible and inclusive to people with disabilities.”

Issues that the Board provides input on include housing, elections, transportation, emergency preparedness, and accessibility of the public right of way.

“We are looking for passionate individuals who are deeply rooted in disability advocacy and want to make Boston a leader in accessibility,” said Kristen McCosh, Disability Commissioner and ADA Title II Coordinator for the City of Boston. “People with lived disability experience ready to influence meaningful change in the city of Boston are strongly encouraged to apply.”

“Being part of this board is an opportunity to bring your voice, your story, and your advocacy directly into City Hall,” said Jerry Boyd, current Chair of the Advisory Board. “We need people who are ready to work toward a Boston that fully reflects the needs and talents of its disabled residents.”

Interested residents can fill out an application for a seat on the Disability Commission Advisory Board here. Applicants can also submit a letter of intent to be considered for a seat on the Board. Letters should outline the applicant’s connection to disability issues, relevant experience, and motivation for joining the Advisory Board.

Letters of intent will be accepted on a rolling basis with appointments made later in the year. Boston residents with disabilities, especially from historically underrepresented communities and/or who identify as neurodivergent are strongly encouraged to apply. Currently there is a vacancy for a dedicated seat on the board for a parent of a Boston Public School student with disabilities. We strongly encourage parents of BPS students with disabilities of any age to apply. The board is seeking representation from the Dorchester, Roslindale, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Allston, Charlestown, East Boston, Chinatown, Fenway, and Mission Hill neighborhoods, but encourages residents from all neighborhoods to apply.

To submit a letter of intent visit: www.boston.gov/civic-engagement/boards-and-commissions

For questions, contact the Boston Mayor’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities at disability@boston.gov or 617-635-3682.

###