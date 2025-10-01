Wyoming Infantry Soldiers embrace legacy in historic patching ceremony

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720328410587/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. – Under a bright Wyoming sky, Soldiers of Charlie and Delta Companies, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard, participated in a time-honored infantry patching ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming.

The event marked a milestone for the company, which traces its lineage to the proud history of American infantry. The brigade and battalion commander traveled from Alaska and Hawaii to preside over the ceremony, underscoring its significance.

The patching ceremony, also known as the “Crossed Rifles” ceremony, is a long-standing infantry tradition in which Soldiers officially receive the distinctive blue infantry cord and shoulder sleeve insignia. The ritual symbolizes a Soldier’s rite of passage into the infantry and their lifelong membership in the “Queen of Battle.” Dating back to World War II, the patching has become a visible reminder of the discipline, grit, and camaraderie required of the infantry branch.

A proud unit history

Charlie and Delta Companies fall under the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, which is aligned under the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The 297th Infantry Regiment has roots that trace back to the Alaska Territorial Guard during World War II and has since carried a legacy of service in multiple theaters. Over the years, the regiment has supported homeland defense, Arctic security, and overseas combat missions, contributing to operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond.

Wyoming’s Soldiers within both companies represent a unique element of this storied lineage, tying the legacy of northern infantry service to the Rocky Mountain West. Their role within the 29th Infantry Brigade ensures the state continues to provide ready and lethal infantry forces in defense of both Wyoming and the nation.

1st Lt. Andrew Grimmer, 297th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, Charlie Company commander, praised the Soldiers for upholding this legacy.

“Today, you aren’t just wearing a patch—you’re embracing generations of sacrifice and service,” Grimmer said. “Every stitch represents the discipline, courage, and honor demanded of an infantryman.”

Col. Wesley Kawakami, Hawaii National Guard, 29th Infantry Brigade commander, also highlighted the importance of the ceremony in building both identity and unity.

“This patch connects you to something larger than yourselves,” Kawakami said. “It binds you to the history of the U.S. Army Infantry and to every Soldier who has worn it before you. It is a reminder that you carry forward the responsibility of being ready, lethal, and resilient in service to Wyoming and our nation.”

The ceremony concluded with Soldiers proudly wearing their new insignia, signifying not just an individual achievement but the strength of Charlie and Delta Companies as a cohesive infantry formation.