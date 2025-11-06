Western States Wildland Fire Academy Graduates Blaze a New Path

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. – Soldiers, firefighters, and families gathered to celebrate the graduation of the Western States Wildland Fire Academy. What began as an idea shared among a handful of dedicated leaders has grown into a fully realized interagency training program.

Maj. Doble, who helped establish and lead the academy, opened the ceremony by recognizing the graduates’ commitment and grit. “This program exists because people came together around an idea,” he said. “An idea that we could build something special here in Wyoming — a place where soldiers, firefighters, and agencies work side by side to train, learn, and serve.”

The academy’s training was divided into three phases — from classroom instruction and field exercises, to chainsaw operations and real-world fire deployments across five states. Students gained experience on seventy separate incidents, representing more than 600,000 acres of wildfire. Maj. Doble highlighted their diverse experiences, from cutting line near Hartville to joining Bureau of Land Management crews in Rock Springs and Rawlins. “Nothing replaces time on the fire line,” he said. “These graduates earned their confidence one shift at a time.”

Distinguished guests, including Major General Gregory Porter, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck, and LTC LaQuendin Counts, joined the ceremony to honor the class. Special recognition was given to Sgt. Vasey, the academy’s lead wildland instructor, for his leadership and mentorship, and to Specialist Micheal Herden, recognized by the Bureau of Land Management for outstanding performance as a base camp manager trainee.

As the ceremony closed, graduates stood shoulder to shoulder with pride in their eyes. “They’ve proven they have the skill, discipline, and heart it takes to protect lives and land,” Maj. Doble said. “They are now part of a proud tradition of wildland firefighters who will carry that mission forward.”