Wyoming Guard honors excellence across the force

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Military Department recognized dozens of Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees for their longevity and exceptional contributions during a series of award ceremonies held at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne, and Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center on Nov. 3 and 4, 2025.

Across the three events, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming’s Adjutant General, thanked recipients for the service that keeps the Cowboy Guard mission-ready.

“These ceremonies are about the people who make this organization what it is,” Porter said. “Every one of you represents the heart of the Wyoming Guard. Your commitment inspires others to Ride for the Brand every day.”

Joint Forces Headquarters Awards — Cheyenne

Guest speaker Lt. Col. Ross White, commander of the Wyoming Army Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, encouraged attendees to find gratitude and growth even amid challenges.

“Perspective changes everything,” White said. “Every setback is a chance to get better.”

Service Award Honorees

5 Years: Joshua Crites, Lillian O’Callaghan

Joshua Crites, Lillian O’Callaghan 10 Years: Tanner Leuning, Christopher Upton, Andrew Wagnon

Tanner Leuning, Christopher Upton, Andrew Wagnon 20 Years: Bowen Brammeir

Bowen Brammeir 25 Years: Justin Moore

153rd Airlift Wing Awards — Cheyenne

Airmen and civilian staff of the 153 AW were recognized for milestone service and workplace excellence.

Service Award Honorees

5 Years: Andrew Bonfield, Airiel Hill, Damian Hoffmann, John Kremer

Andrew Bonfield, Airiel Hill, Damian Hoffmann, John Kremer 10 Years: William Brinker, Megan Hoffmann, Seth Neckermann, Melissa Stevens

William Brinker, Megan Hoffmann, Seth Neckermann, Melissa Stevens 15 Years: John Heap, Kevin Hoke, Robert Hughes, Lawrence Sullivan

John Heap, Kevin Hoke, Robert Hughes, Lawrence Sullivan 25 Years: Scott Wagner

State Employee of the Quarter: Leah Urquhart, firefighter with the 153 AW, was cited for exceptional management of the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus program — a highlight during the unit’s recent inspector general inspection.

Camp Guernsey Awards — Guernsey

The following day, senior leaders traveled north to recognize the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center team for its critical role in supporting thousands of service members each year.

Service Award Honorees

5 Years: Austin Barnes, Audie Marsh, Gertrude Zaffarano, David Bartell

Austin Barnes, Audie Marsh, Gertrude Zaffarano, David Bartell 10 Years: Chase Kelly, Robert Vince

Chase Kelly, Robert Vince 15 Years: Chance Jenkins, Sheila Hawley

Chance Jenkins, Sheila Hawley 20 Years: Robert Lorenz

State Employee of the Quarter: Art Lowther, Natural Resources Technician, was honored for coordinating training support for more than 26,000 Soldiers during one of the busiest seasons in the installation’s history.

Porter closed by thanking the awardees for their quiet professionalism and said, “Whether you’ve been here five years or 25 years, your service makes Wyoming stronger.”

Photo Caption:

