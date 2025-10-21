2025 Cowboy Guard Culture Report shows progress on prevention, stronger trust across the force

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Military Department’s 2025 Cowboy Culture Report highlights a continued decline in sexual-assault reports, rising trust in leadership and a deliberate push to build cohesive, prevention-minded teams across the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oct. 20, 2025.

According to the FY25 report, sexual-assault reports fell from nine in fiscal year or FY24 to six in FY25, a 33 percent decrease. Informal sexual-harassment reports rose from two to four, with all cases reviewed and resolved through administrative action.

“The fact that more of our people are coming forward earlier shows that our culture is changing for the better,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General. “Leaders are listening, taking action and reinforcing the trust that keeps our force strong.”

A Culture of Accountability and Early Intervention

Porter said the increase in harassment reporting is a sign of growing trust in leadership and a willingness to confront issues before they escalate. The culture, he emphasized, is shifting toward accountability and early intervention.

He noted that Soldiers and Airmen are more open about addressing misconduct and taking ownership for maintaining a healthy environment. Leaders are not only enforcing standards but also retraining and educating when needed to prevent future harm.

“There is definitely a culture of it’s all right to talk about this,” Porter said. “It’s all right to hold people to account, retrain and educate our members if they step out of line.”

Trust, he added, is built through consistent action. “Real trust is only built over time and through some hardship. When a leader takes the time to listen and, more importantly, takes time to correct that behavior—that’s when trust gets built.”

Porter tied the Cowboy Guard’s “Ride for the Brand” ethos to everyday service, saying it reflects the pride and responsibility that come with wearing the uniform. “All of it coalesces around this—I am a servant leader and I’m serving a greater good. When you get around a bunch of people that believe that, you can’t help but do good things.”

Survivors Finding Confidence to Come Forward

Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, Wyoming Military Department director of joint staff, said one of the most encouraging trends is that survivors, some from years past, are now more comfortable reporting incidents.

“They’re confident that somebody’s going to give them what they need,” she said. “That confidence is a sign that our leadership is taking these reports seriously and getting survivors the help they deserve.”

Mulberry cautioned, however, that continued vigilance is necessary. Alcohol remains a recurring factor in many cases, and she stressed the importance of awareness and peer accountability.

“We need to do better at messaging—limit your alcohol, know your limitations and have a good wingman or battle buddy,” she said.

She also highlighted how leadership training empowers commanders and supervisors to address misconduct immediately.

“Starting at the highest level, we are empowering commanders all the way down to first-line supervisors that this is not to be tolerated in our ranks,” Mulberry said. “If you allow a behavior to go on, you’ve accepted that as a new standard. The sooner you say ‘not okay,’ the better.”

Prevention Through Data and Trust

For Lt. Col. Ross McGee, Wyoming Military Department director of resiliency and outreach (J9), the data tells a story of prevention working as intended.

He said that while harassment reports have increased, they signal something positive—a force that trusts leadership enough to report early.

“A report of sexual harassment is actually a precursor,” McGee explained. “We see it as incredibly positive that our service members trust us enough to handle those reports.”

The department’s Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce or IPPW plays a central role in identifying trends and helping commanders shape effective prevention plans. By analyzing climate surveys and feedback, units can identify strengths, such as strong leadership support and connectedness, and address emerging risks before they become problems.

McGee pointed to proactive programs like Project Overwatch, which emphasizes suicide awareness and firearm safety, as examples of prevention in action.

“The more you can prevent negative behaviors, the better place you’re in,” he said. “It’s not just surveys—it’s turning trends into action.”

Sustaining the Cowboy Culture

The 2025 report reinforces the department’s “No Wrong Door” policy, ensuring every survivor who comes forward receives immediate access to support and advocacy. It also calls for deeper data integration, expanded sexual-harassment prevention training and continued accountability for perpetrators.

Together, these steps reflect the department’s overarching vision of best-in-class victim care and zero perpetrators.

“If you are a victim or a survivor, please come forward. We will help you,” Mulberry said. “If you think it’s okay to sexually harass or sexually assault another member of our team, think again. It will not be tolerated.”

By the Numbers: Fiscal Year 2025

Sexual Assault : 6 total reports (down from 9 in FY24); 2 restricted, 4 unrestricted. Alcohol was a factor in all four unrestricted cases. Victims knew the subjects, and one subject tied to two cases has been separated and faces multiple civilian trials.

Sexual Harassment: 4 informal reports (up from 2 in FY24); 0 formal SH complaints. All informal cases were reviewed and resolved administratively.

Climate Sensing: High protective factors: Leadership support and connectedness, remain strong. No SH/SA concerns surfaced during 16 inspector general sensing sessions with 217 participants.

Looking Ahead: FY26 and Beyond

FY26 command actions will focus on enhancing prevention training, including expanding train-the-trainer programs for unit sexual assault prevention instructors, conducting rapid assessments before annual training, clarifying SAPR benchmark goals, and continuing outreach within Wyoming communities to connect members and families to local resources.

Message to the Force

Porter emphasized that prevention is everyone’s responsibility.

“Be aware when alcohol is involved,” he said. “Have a plan, and uphold our standards.”

Editor’s Note: This article draws on the Wyoming Military Department’s FY25 Sexual Harassment/Sexual Assault Annual Report and interviews with Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, and Lt. Col. Ross McGee.