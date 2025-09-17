Lumion View for SketchUp now available on MacOS

Lumion's real-time rendering plugin for SketchUp, now available for Mac users Real-time rendering inside SketchUp for Mac

Leading visualization software expert expands support to Mac-based architects for the first time.

We’re excited to bring Lumion View to SketchUp’s Mac-based users and give them the same enhancements and rendering options that are already making a difference on Windows. This is just the start.” — David Weir McCall, Head of Product at Lumion

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion is proud to announce the release of Lumion View for SketchUp on MacOS —marking the company’s first native product for Apple hardware.Lumion View is a lightweight design plugin that enhances and accelerates the early design process by bringing real-time visualization and instant design feedback directly into SketchUp. Now optimized for MacOS, it gives Mac-based architects and designers the same clarity, speed, and momentum that Windows users have already embraced.“We’ve heard the same question for years: ‘Do you support Mac?’” said David Weir-McCall, Head of Product of Lumion. “Now, finally, we can say yes. And with a fast, elegant design companion that elevates the SketchUp experience on Mac.”First released on Windows in June, Lumion View has quickly transformed how SketchUp users design, review, and present their 3D models. With the arrival of the Mac version, even more users can now benefit from a faster, more visual way to work.Enhancing the design experience, right inside SketchUpLumion View takes SketchUp’s native visuals and raises them up a level. By delivering immediate visual insight into form, material and lighting, View eliminates the need to export models or jump between tools, when rendering is needed. The plugin removes friction from the architect’s design process and opens up new creative possibilities inside the tool they already use every day.With Lumion View for SketchUp (MacOS), users can:- Visualize in real time with a high-quality live view of their 3D model- Validate design decisions quickly without leaving SketchUp- Stay in flow with intuitive controls and no steep learning curve- Experiment freely with lighting, enhanced materials, and stylized views- Render high-quality 4K visuals for review, feedback, or internal useSupporting the growing Mac-based architecture community“We know how many architects love working on Mac,” added David. “That community has always been passionate, creative, and vocal, and we’ve heard them loud and clear. We’re excited to finally bring Lumion View to SketchUp’s Mac-based users and give them the same visual enhancements and rendering options that are already making a difference on Windows. This is just the start. We’re committed to meeting architects where they work and building tools that support every step of their process.”Available NowLumion View for SketchUp (MacOS) is available from today via the SketchUp Extension Warehouse. A 14-day free trial is included with every install.Download directly from https://extensions.sketchup.com/extension/8ca1bd82-8715-46c8-bd31-06ba745bc47c/lumion-view-for-mac Learn more about Lumion View: https://lumion.com/product/lumion-view Coming soon: Lumion View for Revit and other leading CAD/BIM platforms.About LumionLumion offers real-time 3D rendering and collaboration solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with clarity and emotion.Learn more at www.lumion.com Press InformationLogos, Images and other supporting material are available upon request. Interview possibilities and other queries can be directed to media@lumion.comMedia ContactLumion | Act-3D B.V.Damian Lesliemedia@lumion.com

