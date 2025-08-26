Lumion Cloud launches: a smarter way for architects to share, discuss, and approve designs

Lumion Cloud logo Lumion Cloud: Where feedback lives where it belongs - on the render. Lumion Cloud composite - a smarter way to collaborate with clients

SASSENHEIM, NETHERLANDS, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion, the global leader in architectural visualization software, today announces the public Beta launch of Lumion Cloud , a new collaborative platform designed specifically for architectural teams and professionals.“Architects no longer need to chase down feedback buried in emails or wrestle with unwieldy file-sharing services,” said David Weir-McCall, Head of Product at Lumion. “Now there's a faster, clearer, more collaborative way to keep design projects on track—for everyone.Lumion Cloud is a browser-based, visual-first collaboration platform that allows architects to share renders, gather visual feedback, and manage approvals in the cloud.- Free to start – Included with every Lumion subscription- Instant access – No installs, no setup, ready to use from day one- Native cloud uploads – Send renders directly from Lumion View and Pro- Multi-format support – Works with images, videos, 360 panoramas, and PDFs- Visual feedback – Invite clients to review with built-in markup tools for live, interactive collaboration- Version control – Compare updates and keep every revision organized- Progress tracking – Stay aligned with built-in Kanban boards- Generous storage – Manage up to 20 projects with 50GB included for free“This is a huge moment for Lumion, and an even bigger one for the architects we serve,” said David. “Managing client feedback, one of the most critical phases of a design project, has been underserved for too long. Lumion Cloud changes that.”Visual collaboration, purpose-built for architectureUnlike general file-sharing tools, Lumion Cloud is built for architectural workflows. Users can upload directly from Lumion, or from their own device, invite collaborators in seconds, and get visual feedback right on the render. No confusion. No miscommunication.“Feedback should live on the visual, not in a thread 15 emails deep,” added David. “It should be contextual, clear, and help the architect guide decisions. That’s exactly what Lumion Cloud delivers.”Every comment, markup, and version is tracked inside Lumion Cloud, giving teams the transparency and control needed to maintain alignment from first sketch to final sign-off.Lumion now supports both the creation of architectural visuals, and the conversations that follow. From early design explorations in Lumion View, to high-end storytelling with Lumion Pro, and now collaborative review and approvals in Lumion Cloud—architects can visualize, share, and align with clients across every stage of the design process.Available Now — For FreeLumion Cloud (Beta) is available immediately and free to all. There’s nothing to install, or special training required, just log in and start collaborating.Visit https://lumion.com/product/lumion-cloud to learn more about the product. To get started, simply create an account, or login at cloud.lumion.com to test it on your next project.About LumionLumion offers real-time 3D rendering solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with clarity and emotion.Learn more at www.lumion.com Media ContactLogos, product screenshots, and interview opportunities are available upon request.For press inquiries, please contact: media@lumion.com

