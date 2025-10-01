Peachtree Pest Control Launches First-Ever “Buggin’ Halloween” Contest
Georgia-Based Pest Experts Invite Families, Pet Owners, and Customers to Share Costumes and Creepy-Crawly Fun
The 2025 contest offers two fun ways to win:
• Creepy-Crawly Costumes – Submit photos of yourself, your family, or your pets dressed as insects, spiders, rodents, or other pests.
• Bugged-Out Décor – Show off your creatively decorated house or car, perfect for trunk-or-treat events, for a chance to win a special prize.
Prizes include E-gift cards for costume winners ($250 first place, $200 second, $100 third), and a $125 gift card for the best décor entry. The contest runs October 1 through November 3, 2025, and entries can be submitted online at bugginhalloween.com.
“Launching our first ‘Buggin’ Halloween’ contest is a fun way to connect with our community,” said Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control. “We want people to enjoy Halloween creativity safely, while our SMART rodent control technology works behind the scenes to keep homes free from unwanted critters. By hosting this contest, it’s also a fun reminder that our SMART technology is always on the job, keeping squirrels, rodents, and wildlife outside where they belong,” Cummings continued.
Peachtree’s SMART rodent monitoring system leverages digital sensors and Internet of Things technology to detect rodent and wildlife activity early, allowing for targeted, effective, and environmentally responsible pest control across Georgia.
To enter the contest and share your Halloween spirit, visit our website.
