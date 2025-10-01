Peachtree Pest Control Launches First-Ever “Buggin’ Halloween” Contest

Peachtree Pest Control is kicking off its first-ever Buggin’ Halloween Contest, inviting the community to show off their spookiest, buggiest costumes and decorations for a chance to win big prizes.

Georgia-Based Pest Experts Invite Families, Pet Owners, and Customers to Share Costumes and Creepy-Crawly Fun

Launching our Buggin’ Halloween contest is a fun way to connect with our community. We want people to enjoy Halloween, while our SMART rodent control works behind the scenes to keep homes critter-free” — Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peachtree Pest Control is putting a festive twist on Halloween this year with its inaugural “Buggin’ Halloween” online photo contest. For the first time, the Georgia-based pest control company is inviting families, kids, and pet owners to showcase their spookiest costumes or Halloween décor while highlighting the importance of keeping unwanted pests outside.The 2025 contest offers two fun ways to win:• Creepy-Crawly Costumes – Submit photos of yourself, your family, or your pets dressed as insects, spiders, rodents, or other pests.• Bugged-Out Décor – Show off your creatively decorated house or car, perfect for trunk-or-treat events, for a chance to win a special prize.Prizes include E-gift cards for costume winners ($250 first place, $200 second, $100 third), and a $125 gift card for the best décor entry. The contest runs October 1 through November 3, 2025, and entries can be submitted online at bugginhalloween.com “Launching our first ‘Buggin’ Halloween’ contest is a fun way to connect with our community,” said Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control. “We want people to enjoy Halloween creativity safely, while our SMART rodent control technology works behind the scenes to keep homes free from unwanted critters. By hosting this contest, it’s also a fun reminder that our SMART technology is always on the job, keeping squirrels, rodents, and wildlife outside where they belong,” Cummings continued.Peachtree’s SMART rodent monitoring system leverages digital sensors and Internet of Things technology to detect rodent and wildlife activity early, allowing for targeted, effective, and environmentally responsible pest control across Georgia.To enter the contest and share your Halloween spirit, visit our website

