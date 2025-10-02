Pulse Medical Assistant School – Cedar Park Announces Fall 2025 Opening

Pulse Medical Assistant School

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Cedar Park, Texas. Beginning Fall 2025, aspiring medical professionals in the Austin area will have access to a 16-week medical assistant program that combines online instruction with in-person, hands-on training in a real medical office. Conveniently located at 715 Discovery Blvd, Suite 412, Cedar Park, TX 78613, the school aims to provide affordable, flexible training that prepares students for meaningful careers in healthcare.The Cedar Park program blends weekly online evening classes with monthly in-person lab sessions, offering students the best of both worlds: the convenience of remote learning and the benefits of real-world practice. Weekly online meetings take place on Thursdays from 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., while monthly in-person labs are held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cedar Park campus. Students also complete an 80-hour externship at a local medical clinic, working under the supervision of experienced healthcare professionals.Pulse Medical Assistant School’s mission is to make career-focused training accessible and affordable. Students can choose from multiple tuition payment options, including pay-in-full, structured plans, or custom arrangements that fit their budget. By completing the 16-week program, students acquire essential skills in anatomy and physiology, phlebotomy, patient intake and communication, medication management, and medical ethics. Administrative training includes billing and coding, managing electronic medical records, and general office procedures.“We’re excited to bring Pulse Medical Assistant School to Cedar Park,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer at Zollege . “This program helps meet the growing demand for healthcare workers in Central Texas while giving students the opportunity to graduate debt-free and career-ready in just 16 weeks.”Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply early to reserve their spot.About Pulse Medical Assistant SchoolPulse Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certifications they need to succeed as medical assistants. Students are prepared for the National Healthcare Association’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Graduates earn their CCMA certificate, a program completion certificate, and a BLS (CPR) card.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Cedar Park is located at 715 Discovery Blvd, Suite 412, Cedar Park, TX 78613.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was established to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare providers across the country to operate more than 140 campuses nationwide. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and go on to launch successful careers in the medical and dental fields thanks to Zollege’s accessible, hands-on training model.

