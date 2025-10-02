Hot Springs Medical Assistant School Announces Fall 2025 Opening

Hot Springs Medical Assistant School Lakeside Walk-in Clinic

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Springs Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campus, opening Fall 2025. This accelerated medical assistant program provides aspiring healthcare professionals in Hot Springs, Arkansas with the opportunity to enter the healthcare field through a hands-on curriculum designed to prepare them for success. Conveniently located at 2230 Malvern Ave, Suite E, Hot Springs, AR, the school is dedicated to equipping students with the clinical and administrative skills needed to begin rewarding careers in medicine.“Our mission is to make healthcare education accessible and affordable, while giving students the practical experience they need to thrive,” said Hot Springs Medical Assistant School Program Manager.The Hot Springs program blends classroom learning with real-world training. Students complete labs in a professional setting and gain experience through an externship at a partner clinic. This approach allows students to graduate in just a few months, confident in their ability to contribute to healthcare teams.Affordability is central to the program. Students can select from multiple payment options and graduate debt-free, saving thousands compared to traditional degree programs. The streamlined curriculum also means graduates are career-ready faster, helping to meet the growing demand for medical assistants across Arkansas.Students develop a broad range of skills, including anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, patient communication, and laboratory procedures. In addition, the program trains students in administrative areas such as billing, coding, scheduling, and maintaining electronic health records—preparing graduates for both clinical and front-office roles.“We are excited to bring this program to Hot Springs,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By combining affordability with hands-on learning, we’re helping students build meaningful careers while supporting the needs of their local healthcare community.”Upon completing their certification, graduates will be prepared to pursue employment in hospitals, physician practices, and clinics throughout the Hot Springs area and beyond.Learn more about the program and enrollment details here . Seats are limited.About Hot Springs Medical Assistant SchoolHot Springs Medical Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on training that prepares students for careers in healthcare. The program equips graduates with the knowledge and certification needed to join the workforce quickly and confidently.Hot Springs Medical Assistant School is located at 2230 Malvern Ave, Suite E, Hot Springs, AR.About Lakeside Walk-in Clinic Lakeside Walk-in Clinic offers comprehensive, patient-centered care to individuals and families in the Hot Springs community. With a commitment to accessibility and quality, the clinic provides a wide range of healthcare services to meet the needs of its patients. Their partnership with Zollege reflects their dedication to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to make career-focused training accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses and helps over 6,000 students each year graduate debt-free and begin successful careers in healthcare.

