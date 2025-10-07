Huntsville Medical Assistant School Announces Fall 2025 Opening

Huntsville Medical Assistant School Dr. Krishna Kakani Gynecology

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntsville Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Fall 2025. This accelerated program offers aspiring healthcare professionals in Huntsville, Alabama an opportunity to begin meaningful careers in medicine through hands-on, real-world training. Conveniently located at 699 Gallatin St SW, Ste B1, Huntsville, AL, the school is committed to providing accessible, affordable, and practical healthcare education.“Our program is designed to meet students where they are—offering a faster, more affordable path into the medical field without sacrificing quality or experience,” said Holly Capuano, Huntsville Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Students enrolled in the program receive comprehensive instruction in both clinical and administrative areas of medical assisting. The curriculum blends classroom learning with in-person training, allowing students to apply their skills in a professional healthcare setting.A required externship at a local medical office provides valuable, supervised experience and prepares graduates to enter the workforce with confidence.Affordability remains at the core of the program’s mission. With flexible payment plans and a debt-free graduation model, students save thousands of dollars compared to traditional college programs. In just a few months, graduates are ready to pursue employment in a variety of medical environments.The program trains students in medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, patient communication, laboratory procedures, and medication administration. Additionally, students gain administrative experience in billing, coding, scheduling, and maintaining electronic health records—skills that make them valuable in any clinical office.“It’s an honor to expand our program to Huntsville,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By combining accessible education with hands-on training, we’re helping students start meaningful careers while strengthening local healthcare teams.”Graduates of Huntsville Medical Assistant School will be prepared to pursue careers in hospitals, private practices, and specialty clinics throughout northern Alabama.Learn more about the program and enrollment details here . Space is limited.About Huntsville Medical Assistant SchoolHuntsville Medical Assistant School provides students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to start careers in healthcare. The accelerated program emphasizes hands-on learning, affordable tuition, and flexible scheduling to help students succeed in a rapidly growing field.Huntsville Medical Assistant School is located at 699 Gallatin St SW, Ste B1, Huntsville, AL.About Dr. Krishna Kakani Gynecology Dr. Krishna Kakani Gynecology is a trusted women’s healthcare provider in Huntsville, offering compassionate, evidence-based medical care for patients across all stages of life. Their partnership with Zollege reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare education and training future professionals to provide excellent patient care.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 to make career education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate more than 140 campuses. Each year, over 6,000 students graduate debt-free from Zollege programs and begin successful careers in dental and medical assisting.

