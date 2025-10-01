National Cider Month, North America’s Greatest Cider Celebration, Grows in 2025

This October, honor the craft, community, and artistry of cidermaking

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October marks the sixth annual National Cider Month, a beloved tradition founded by Schilling Cider to celebrate craftsmanship, artistry, and innovation in the craft cider industry. This year, for the first time, the celebration spans across the U.S. and Canada, uniting cideries, farmers, retailers, and fans across North America.New in 2025, National Cider Month welcomes a record number of participating cideries, representing a 53% increase over last year. All month long, cider enthusiasts and curious newcomers can join the celebration at more than 175 events and demonstrations nationwide. Fans are also encouraged to celebrate in their own way—by visiting local cideries, taking a cidermaking class, and supporting local apple orchards and farmers."National Cider Month is a celebration of community and the incredible creativity within this industry," said Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider. "As we mark the sixth National Cider Month, we continue to champion cidermakers nationwide and elevate the craft through events, education, and shared experiences that invite everyone to discover the flavors and stories behind every pour."Schilling stands as a leader in the hard cider industry, renowned for its commitment to sustainability, employee welfare, and product innovation. They maintain strong ties with cidermakers nationwide and collaborate with Pacific Northwest farmers, who grow the majority of the U.S.'s fresh apples, introducing regional flavors through their exceptional ciders.The celebration also draws strong support from trade associations, including the American Cider Association (ACA), Cider Canada / Cidre Canada, Michigan Cider Association (MCA), Northwest Cider Association (NWCA), Cidermakers Institute of North America (CINA), Iowa Brewers Guild, Minnesota Cider Guild, Pennsylvania Cider Guild, and US Apple Association.“The American Cider Association is thrilled to support National Cider Month as a celebration of the hard work cidermakers put into their craft. As cider continues to surge in popularity, this month provides a meaningful moment to showcase the depth of talent and diversity within the cider industry—and to put more cider in front of consumers eager to discover and enjoy it,” said Monica Cohen, CEO of the American Cider Association.Celebrate the artistry of cidermaking by joining the National Cider Month festivities this October! To find events and cider near you or learn more about National Cider Month, visit www.nationalcidermonth.com . Explore Schilling Cider at www.schillingcider.com About Schilling CiderCrafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the largest Fresh Pressed cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.About National Cider MonthNational Cider Month, established by Schilling Cider, is an annual celebration that takes place throughout October, highlighting hard cider, cidermakers, and the apple harvesting season. The initiative is spearheaded by Schilling Cider and is supported by several prominent retailers and cider groups. National Cider Month brings forth fresh flavors complemented by cider-focused experiences designed for both cidermakers and enjoyers to celebrate the beloved beverage and uplift the industry.# # #

