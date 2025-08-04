Schilling Cider Makes the #1 Fruited Cider in the U.S. Climate Neutral

Excelsior Imperial Mango Climate Neutral

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Schilling Cider announced that Excelsior Imperial Mango 12 oz, the number one fruited cider in the U.S., is now Climate Neutral—joining Excelsior Imperial Apple as the brand’s second Climate Neutral offering. Schilling leads the industry in sustainability as the first cidery to offer Climate Neutral 6 and 12-packs, and today, their commitment grows with the launch of the Climate Neutral Excelsior Imperial Mango.Since its inception, sustainability has been at the core of Schilling Cider's business. The brand consistently works to reduce emissions at every level of the cider production process. As of 2024, only 14.1% of the total carbon footprint for Schilling products is attributed to direct Schilling operations and production. The remaining carbon emissions are attributed to Schilling’s suppliers and downstream partners, such as apple cultivation, distributor delivery trucks, and retailer power consumption to refrigerate ciders.Climate Neutral means that any greenhouse gas emissions generated throughout the cider’s entire lifecycle—from production to disposal—are balanced by offsetting an equivalent amount of emissions elsewhere. Excelsior Imperial Mango and Excelsior Imperial Apple, Schilling’s top-selling products, are made Climate Neutral through the reduction of Schilling’s direct carbon emissions and investments in carbon offset credits via Tradewater, a mission-based B-corp that creates and implements projects that permanently prevent some of the most potent greenhouse gases from releasing into the atmosphere.Through their partnership with Tradewater, Schilling eliminates 105% of the emissions associated with Imperial Mango and Imperial Apple 12 oz cans and currently funds projects that cap orphaned oil and gas wells and destroy refrigerant gases.“After years of work reducing our carbon emissions, we're incredibly proud to make Schilling’s most popular ciders Climate Neutral,” shared Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider. “We’re raising the industry standard for sustainability and meeting the growing demand from consumers who are making conscious choices to support brands that prioritize environmental responsibility.”Since 2021, Schilling Cider has conducted annual voluntary carbon inventories to fully understand its total carbon footprint and the lifecycle emissions of its products. These assessments, which encompass emissions across their supply chain, reveal that Schilling’s ciders have less than half the carbon footprint of leading national beer brands, underscoring the efficiency and innovation of their production processes.Learn more about Schilling Cider’s sustainability practices at schillingcider.com/sustainability and visit schillingcider.com/find to find Climate Neutral ciders near you.About Excelsior Imperial CidersExcelsior Imperial Ciders, created by Schilling Cider, are renowned for their quality and unmistakably bold flavor. Each cider is crafted using 100% fresh-pressed apples sourced from the Pacific Northwest and European heirloom bittersharp apples. This unique blend enhances the flavor profile, contributing to a deeper golden color and complexity through natural tannins found in the apples' flesh. The ciders are fermented using hand-selected yeast strains and undergo a "low and slow" fermentation process, which takes place at cooler temperatures over an extended period. This method preserves the fruit's aroma and results in a more complex, apple-forward cider that sets Excelsior Imperial Ciders apart from others in the market. Excelsior Imperial Apple is the #1 craft cider in America.About Schilling CiderCrafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the largest Fresh Pressed cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.# # #

