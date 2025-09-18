Schilling Cider Launches Excelsior Imperial Hyper-Dry, Redefining Dry Cider with Bold, Crisp Flavor

Excelsior Imperial Hyper-Dry

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schilling Cider announced the release of Excelsior Imperial Hyper-Dry, the newest addition to its beloved Excelsior Imperial Ciders line. At 8.4% ABV, this cider raises the bar with a clean, crisp profile crafted from a unique blend of 100% fresh-pressed Pacific Northwest apples and European heirloom bittersharp varietals, providing an unapologetically dry finish.Excelsior Imperial Hyper-Dry is made with zero added sugar and finishes bone-dry, offering drinkers a new cider experience. Its deeper golden hue and layered complexity come from natural tannins in the apple flesh, expertly brought to life through a “low and slow” fermentation process at cooler temperatures using hand-selected yeast strains. The result is a bold, fruit-forward profile that preserves bright apple aromas and rich flavor depth. By adding an imperial dry option, Schilling ensures every drinker has a seat at the table with a cider that appeals to craft beer enthusiasts, wine drinkers, and cider lovers alike.“Our team of top cider pommeliers thrives on crafting bold, inventive flavors that speak to a wide spectrum of taste preferences. We take pride in leading the category by creating ciders that challenge expectations and invite everyone to find a cider they love,” expressed Colin Schilling, Co-Founder and CEO of Schilling Cider. "We’re passionate about expanding the cider community, bringing more people over to the cider side by offering exceptional choices that resonate with new and seasoned sippers alike."Schilling’s Excelsior Imperial Ciders line is a fan favorite known for its adventurous, space-inspired packaging and hard-hitting flavors, inviting drinkers to explore flavor without compromise. True to that ethos, Excelsior Imperial Hyper-Dry comes with a playful nod to its finish: Sweetness? Lost in space.Find Excelsior Imperial Hyper-Dry now at a retailer near you by visiting Schilling Cider’s store locator at schillingcider.com/find ###About Schilling CiderCrafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the largest Fresh Pressed cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.

