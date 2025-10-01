FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Easton High School

EASTON, Md. - On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Supreme Court of Maryland will hold oral arguments in Talbot County, Maryland. The arguments will be heard at the Easton High School auditorium and livestreamed. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice per term year at geographically diverse locations. This event marks the third year that the Supreme Court is holding oral arguments outside the city of Annapolis.

WH0: The Supreme Court of Maryland WHAT: Off-site oral arguments

October 2025 oral arguments schedule and cases

Off-site oral arguments also will be livestreamed on the Court’s webcast page. WHEN: Friday, October 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m WHERE: Easton High School

723 Mecklenburg Ave

Easton, MD 21601

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the hearing or have questions.

