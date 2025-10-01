Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Easton High School
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 1, 2025
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Easton High School
EASTON, Md. - On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Supreme Court of Maryland will hold oral arguments in Talbot County, Maryland. The arguments will be heard at the Easton High School auditorium and livestreamed. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice per term year at geographically diverse locations. This event marks the third year that the Supreme Court is holding oral arguments outside the city of Annapolis.
|WH0:
|The Supreme Court of Maryland
|WHAT:
|Off-site oral arguments
October 2025 oral arguments schedule and cases
Off-site oral arguments also will be livestreamed on the Court’s webcast page.
|WHEN:
|Friday, October 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m
|WHERE:
|Easton High School
723 Mecklenburg Ave
Easton, MD 21601
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the hearing or have questions.
###
