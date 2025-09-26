FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 26, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Baltimore City District Court Mental Health Court celebrates acknowledgement and graduation ceremony

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the Baltimore City District Court Mental Health Court will hold an acknowledgement and graduation ceremony for 21 participants enrolled in the program. Mental Health Court is a problem-solving court focused on providing mental health treatment and related services to the Baltimore City community. The Mental Health Court was established in Baltimore City in 2010 and has had more than 500 successful graduates to date.

The Mental Health Court will be held at the John R. Hargrove, Sr. District Court Building in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore City. The court focuses on providing individuals accused of crimes stemming from a mental or behavioral health condition or crisis with mental health treatment and other resources. The goals of Mental Health Court are to reduce recidivism while providing accountability for mental health treatment and resources to individuals with behavioral health needs. The Mental Health Court is one of 74 problem-solving courts statewide, which include drug, mental health, veterans, truancy, re-entry, and other court programs.

The Baltimore City District Court Mental Health Court has partnered with various organizations to provide mental health treatment and services. Project partners include the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Key Point, Living Sans, Sheppard Pratt, and the Maryland Department of Health.

WHAT: Baltimore City District Court Mental Health Court Acknowledgement and Graduation Ceremony WHEN: Monday, September 29, 2025, at 12:30 p.m.

Media photo availability at noon for judges and after the ceremony for judges and participants WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City

John R. Hargrove, Sr. District Court Building

700 East Patapsco Avenue, Courtroom #2

Baltimore, Maryland 21225 WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer

Baltimore City District Court Judge Theresa Morse, presiding

Baltimore City District Court Judge Rachel Skolnik

Baltimore City District Court Judge James Green

Baltimore City District Court Judge Carol Magid Johnson

Baltimore City Mental Health Court program participants

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take still photography, but those requests must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

