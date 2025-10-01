Clark’s Termite & Pest Control Celebrates Halloween with 3rd Annual ‘Buggin’ Halloween Contest and New Décor Category

Costumes, creativity, and prizes take center stage as Clark's Termite & Pest Control kicks off its 2025 Buggin’ Halloween Contest.

Innovative Pest Control Leader Adds Trunk-or-Treat Twist to Annual Costume Competition

Halloween should be the only time you’re thinking about pests. That’s why we love hosting this contest, it’s a fun reminder that our SMART technology is always on the job, keeping rodents outside.” — Racheal Chareunsouk, President, Clark's Termite & Pest Control

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark’s Pest Control is putting a spooky spin on Halloween with its 3rd annual “Buggin’ Halloween” online contest. Known for forward-thinking pest control solutions, including its SMART rodent monitoring technology, Clark’s is mixing seasonal fun with community engagement to remind families how to keep pests out as temperatures drop.Now in 2025, the contest offers two ways to win big:• Creepiest-Crawly Costumes – Families, kids, and pets can show off their best bug- or critter-inspired looks.• Bugged-Out Décor – New this year, participants can enter photos of their Halloween setups at home or even their cars, perfect for trunk-or-treat events.Prizes include E-gift cards ($250 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third), plus a $125 E-gift card for the top décor entry. Contest runs October 1 – November 3, 2025 at bugginhalloween.com “Halloween should be the only time you’re thinking about pests,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President, Clark's Termite & Pest Control. “That’s why we love hosting this contest, it’s a fun reminder that our SMART technology is always on the job, keeping rodents outside where they belong.”Clark’s SMART system uses digital sensors to monitor and report rodent activity 24/7, allowing for faster, more precise, and eco-friendly pest control.To join the fun and enter the contest, visit our website

