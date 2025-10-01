Strand Termite & Pest Control Brings Halloween 2025 to Life with “Buggin’ Halloween” Contest

Get ready to dress up and ‘bug out’—Strand Termite & Pest Control announces its 2025 Buggin’ Halloween Contest with new prizes and creepy-crawly fun for the whole family.

Local Pest Experts Invite Families and Pet Owners to Share Costumes and Creepy-Crawly Decor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strand Termite & Pest Control is making Halloween extra fun this year with the return of its “Buggin’ Halloween” online photo contest. Known for effective, technology-driven pest control solutions, including its SMART rodent monitoring system, Strand is encouraging the community to celebrate the season safely while keeping pests out of their homes.The 2025 contest has something for everyone:• Spooktacular Costumes – Share photos of yourself, your family, or your pets dressed as insects, spiders, rodents, or other creepy-crawly creatures.• Bugged-Out Décor – New this year: decorate your house or car (great for trunk-or-treat events) and submit your photos for a chance to win.Prizes include E-gift cards: $250 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third in the costume category. The home/car décor winner will receive a $125 E-gift card. Entries are open October 1 through November 3, 2025 at bugginhalloween.com “Halloween is all about creativity and a little bit of spooky fun,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President, of Strand Termite & Pest Control. “With the cooler months ahead, our SMART system works behind the scenes to keep rodents and other pests out of your home, so the only critters you see are the ones you create for the contest!”Strand’s SMART technology leverages digital sensors and Internet of Things monitoring to detect rodent activity early, allowing for efficient and environmentally responsible pest control across Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas.For entry details and to submit your photos, visit our website

