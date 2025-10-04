Hazel Ortega Expanded Her Transformational Reach with Key September Events in Business and Finance

Beyond her conferences, Hazel expanded her cultural presence by appearing at a major press gifting suite for the Emmys, connecting with influential personalities and extending her brand mission. Hazel Ortega packed a full house in Manhattan with her master talk “How to 10X Your Business with Manifestation Tools,” proving the global demand for her visionary approach. Hazel in NYC, From the little girl who couldn’t even dream this far to the woman living it all, she now stands in the fullness of a reality once unimaginable. Hazel Ortega was the only speaker invited to present these manifestation methods to the prestigious Entrepreneurs’ Organization Los Angeles Valley Chapter, engaging top-tier business leaders. Her mission is to provide tools that empower individuals to break cycles of poverty and limitation, embracing a life of abundance and purpose.

A month of master talks, workshops, and global engagement that positions Hazel Ortega at the forefront of business, finance, and transformational leadership

I used to think I couldn’t make a difference in the world, now I know that each one of us has the power to create it.” — Hazel Ortega- Author, Motivational Speaker

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International renowned behavioral psychologist, bestselling author , and international speaker Hazel Ortega has made September a landmark month, bringing her visionary approach to entrepreneurship, empowerment, and finance to audiences in both the United States and online worldwide.New York City – August 30Hazel delivered her acclaimed “How to 10X Your Business with Manifestation Tools” master talk to a full house of entrepreneurs in Manhattan. With her signature blend of mindset techniques and practical business insights, Hazel showed how applying manifestation as a daily tool can unlock exponential growth, efficiency, and resilience in business. The response marked another major milestone in her growing influence across global financial and entrepreneurial forums.EO Los Angeles Valley – September 26 Following the success in New York, Hazel was invited to present her master talk for the Entrepreneurs’ Organization Los Angeles Valley Chapter. Once again, the event gathered high-level leaders and innovators who embraced Hazel’s proven methods of combining mindset mastery with financial strategy to scale their businesses.Manifest University Express – September 9 (Online)Always committed to accessibility, Hazel continues to offer her Manifest University Express, a free, introductory program designed to give communities worldwide direct access to tools for manifestation, goal-setting, and personal empowerment. The September edition reached a broad online audience, reinforcing Hazel’s commitment to making transformation open and available to all.Inner Circle Workshop – September 16As part of her expanding curriculum, Hazel hosted an Inner Circle Workshop, gathering entrepreneurs and visionaries for a deeper dive into advanced manifestation and leadership techniques. This workshop fostered intimate, high-value interaction, ensuring participants left with actionable strategies to improve both personal and professional trajectories.Expanding Brand PresenceIn addition to her conferences and educational programs, Hazel’s presence extended into new cultural spaces, including her participation in a prestigious press gifting suite, where she connected with influential personalities, further expanding the reach of her story and mission.Hazel Ortega was born in East Los Angeles to immigrant parents and rose from a background of poverty and adversity to become a bestselling author of From Bounced Checks to Private Jets, and founder of High Tide Global Foundation. She has been recognized as Woman of the Year for California, recipient of the EO Global Social Impact Award, and honored as a Justice Champion by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice alongside Sir Richard Branson.

