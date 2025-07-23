Air & Plumbing Today Voted 'Best AC Company 2025' and 'Best Plumbing Company 2025' Third Year In a Row

Manny & Maira Mallen, Founders of Air & Plumbing Today Air & Plumbing Today Team Air & Plumbing Today Giving Back

Air & Plumbing Today has officially won "Best AC Company 2025" and "Best Plumbing Company 2025" For The Third Year In a Row in San Antonio Texas.

When we first started our company in 2012, we wanted to help everybody but we were limited. Now that our customers have helped our company grow, we can give more to our local community.” — Manny Mallen

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third year in a row, local family-owned Air & Plumbing Today is proud to announce that it has been named SA Current’s "Best Air Conditioning Company in San Antonio 2025" and " Best Plumbing Company in San Antonio 2025" by winning the most votes from the people of San Antonio Texas. This recognition demonstrates the company's dedication to providing top-notch air conditioning and plumbing services in the San Antonio and Austin areas."We are very proud to win Best AC Company in San Antonio for the third year in a row," and “Best Plumbing Company in SA 2025” for the second year in a row, said Manny Mallen, founder of Air & Plumbing Today. "Our friendly technicians have such positive attitudes and we've all worked very hard for all of our customers to earn this recognition. We are now working on bringing this to our newest location in Lakeway TX where we are serving the people of Austin Texas by bringing them the best air conditioning and plumbing services for the best value."With over 3,000 5-star Google reviews, Air & Plumbing Today's technicians clearly demonstrate their commitment to hard-working families. Air & Plumbing Today CFO Maira Mallen said, "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to our customers and we hope it inspires other locally owned companies to up the ante as well"Air & Plumbing Today is also known for supporting their local community with backpack giveaways for children during back-to-school, toy giveaways during the holidays for families in need and many other efforts geared towards supporting first responders, veterans, teachers and students. "When we first started our company in 2012, we wanted to help everybody, but just starting out, we were limited on how many people we could help. Now that our customers have helped our company grow, it has enabled us to give back much more to our local community." Manny Mallen said.Air & Plumbing Today remains committed to providing exceptional service to the families of San Antonio and Austin. Recognition as "Best AC Company in San Antonio 2025" for three years in a row is very exciting. Additionally, winning "Best Plumbing Company in San Antonio 2025" for the second year in a row is amazing. The company remains committed to serving the families by keeping services affordable while providing repairs that last a long time.About Air & Plumbing Today:Air & Plumbing Today is a leading air conditioning and plumbing company in San Antonio, Texas. Air & Plumbing Today is known for its family-oriented approach to business and is continually committed to keeping Texas homes comfortable and operational. For anyone for the best AC repair or the best plumber in San Antonio or Austin, Air & Plumbing Today is the company to call. Our friendly staff can be reached at 210-519-5959 or visit our website at https://www.airandplumbingtoday.com

Air & Plumbing Today Growing Fast & Giving Back To The Local Community

