Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,536 in the last 365 days.

Tetrick, Just Applause Heads Harrington DSBF Fillies Tuesday

Odds On Put Option races at full speed in Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund event at Harrington Raceway.

HARRINGTON, DE – Let It Ride Stable’s and Carl Howard’s Just Applause ($2.80, Tim Tetrick) was a 1:55 winner to head a pair of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) $20,000 divisions for 2-year-old pacing fillies Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

The daughter of He’s Watching raced gamely off a first-over trip, where she applied pressure to pacesetter Warren’s Charm before edging clear in the deep stretch for her 1st career win for trainer Linda Toscano. Just Applause raced admirably in second, her first defeat in 4 career starts, with long shot Lovers Cay third.

Tetrick won both DSBF splits as Odds On Put Option ($3) started the stakes action with a 1:55.4 triumph over Meemaw’s Column and Philly View. The first-time starter was successful with a first-over charge near three-quarters to make the lead and pull away from the field. The He’s Watching filly is owned by Odds On Racing for trainer Scott Di Domenico.

DSBF stakes action continues Wednesday with a quartet of divisions for trotters. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Barton Dalious won 3 races on the card. Jason Thompson, Jason Green and Troy Beyer joined Tetrick with a double.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tetrick, Just Applause Heads Harrington DSBF Fillies Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more