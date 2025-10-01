Tetrick, Just Applause Heads Harrington DSBF Fillies Tuesday

HARRINGTON, DE – Let It Ride Stable’s and Carl Howard’s Just Applause ($2.80, Tim Tetrick) was a 1:55 winner to head a pair of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) $20,000 divisions for 2-year-old pacing fillies Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

The daughter of He’s Watching raced gamely off a first-over trip, where she applied pressure to pacesetter Warren’s Charm before edging clear in the deep stretch for her 1st career win for trainer Linda Toscano. Just Applause raced admirably in second, her first defeat in 4 career starts, with long shot Lovers Cay third.

Tetrick won both DSBF splits as Odds On Put Option ($3) started the stakes action with a 1:55.4 triumph over Meemaw’s Column and Philly View. The first-time starter was successful with a first-over charge near three-quarters to make the lead and pull away from the field. The He’s Watching filly is owned by Odds On Racing for trainer Scott Di Domenico.

DSBF stakes action continues Wednesday with a quartet of divisions for trotters. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Barton Dalious won 3 races on the card. Jason Thompson, Jason Green and Troy Beyer joined Tetrick with a double.