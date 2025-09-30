Harrington DSBF Stakes Underway

HARRINGTON, DE – Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) stakes for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings kicked off the Monday program at Harrington Raceway with a pair of $20,000 divisions.

The top 8-point earners from two weeks of elimination legs will return for the $110,000 Final on October 13.

He’s Watching-sired horses captured two of the legs, starting with Jo Ann Looney-King’s Slugger On Deck ($2.10, Allan Davis), who scored a 1:57.2 win in the first division over He’s a Jetsetter and Slighty Mighty. He won his 4th straight race for trainer Jim King Jr.

The second split saw Burke Racing Stable’s Watch Em Win ($2.10, Tim Tetrick) win impressively in 1:53.4 over My Boy Branson and C Millertimeagain. The He’s Watching colt was a confident front-end winner for trainer and co-owner Ron Burke. Watch Em Win has won 4 of 7 this year.

George Teague Jr.’s South Of The Hood ($4, Montrell Teague) won the final division for trainer Clyde Francis over Stained Glass and Roman Raider (placed third via disqualification), who were all in within a length. It was the first career win for the Southwind Lynx colt.

In the overnight feature, the $18,000 Open, Richard Ashley and Michael Cain’s Steven’s Saloon ($6, Jason Thompson) remained in top form with a 1:52 triumph over Its Rockandroll A and Master Rigger. The 4-year-old Always B Miki gelding fought gamely first over before edging clear of pacesetter Itsrockandroll A at the wire for his 10th win of the year.

Barton Dalious and Allan Davis each had a double.