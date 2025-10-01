Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored at the UN for SDG Leadership & Returns as Premier Sponsor of Futurist Miami 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peace Through Trade (PTT) , one of the world’s most energy-efficient Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchains designed for regulation-first adoption, is proud to return as a Premier Sponsor of Blockchain Futurist Conference Miami 2025 . This year’s participation comes at a historic moment, as PTT is officially recognized at the United Nations for its leadership in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Honored at the UN’s 80th General AssemblyOn September 25, 2025, during the 80th UN General Assembly, PTT and its Founding Partners, Erai & Kyleigha Beckmann, will be honored at the inaugural SDG Leaders Luncheon, hosted by SDG News at UN Headquarters in New York.- Private Sector Honoree – PTT is recognized as the exclusive private-sector leader, joining Panama’s Nature Pledge (Public Sector) and The Ocean Elders (Non-Profit Sector) as the three global honorees.- Fireside Chat Feature – Founding Partner Erai Beckmann will participate in a high-level fireside chat to present PTT’s blockchain innovation and sustainable economic model in dialogue with 80 global changemakers, including government leaders, investors, and philanthropists.- Receiving the Honor – Founding Partners Erai and Kyleigha Beckmann will be present at UN Headquarters to formally receive this recognition on behalf of Peace Through Trade Blockchain.- Message to Governments – PTT’s model demonstrates that the future of finance is sovereign, regulated, secure, and sustainable. As one of the world’s most energy-efficient Proof-of-Work blockchains, powered through AI-driven efficiency gains, PTT is building the foundation for governments to ensure resilient, transparent, and climate-aligned economies.This recognition underscores PTT’s role as a bridge between technology and governance, providing secure blockchain infrastructure while advancing a mission of World Peace Through Trade.Futurist Miami: Showcasing the Future of BlockchainAt Futurist Miami 2025, PTT will showcase its ecosystem of solutions that empower governments, institutions, and global citizens. Built with Singapore's Regulatory framework guidelines for blockchain and AI-enhanced Proof-of-Work design, PTT continues to differentiate itself as a trustworthy, sovereign blockchain infrastructure uniquely aligned with the SDGs.As a Premier Sponsor, PTT’s presence at Futurist Miami will amplify the announcement of its UN recognition, while providing opportunities to engage the blockchain community in building the next era of regulated, sustainable, and global blockchain adoption.About Peace Through TradePeace Through Trade (PTT) is a sustainable Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchain, developed over 4.5 years to meet the world’s highest standards of legal compliance, scalability, and environmental responsibility. Rooted in the mission of achieving World Peace Through Trade, PTT empowers governments, institutions, and individuals with secure, transparent, and climate-aligned digital commerce.For more information: PTTBlockchain.onlineMedia Contact:Peace Through Trade (PTT)Contact@PTTBlockchain.online

