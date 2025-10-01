Speaker Thoko Didiza: State of readiness to host the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20)

Good morning, members of the media, colleagues and distinguished guests. We acknowledge the presence of all media representatives, including those from community, regional, national, and international outlets, here today.

We thank you for joining us as we share Parliament’s state of readiness to host one of the most significant gatherings of global parliamentary leaders – the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, known as the P20.

We take immense pride in hosting the first-ever P20 Summit on African soil. This event marks a historic milestone and a unique opportunity to showcase the continent’s extraordinary potential, its people and economic prospects. The hosting of events of this magnitude reaffirms Parliament’s commitment to positioning South Africa as a rallying point for diplomacy, inclusive development and investment.

The P20 and South Africa’s role

The P20, as the parliamentary dimension to the G20, provides a platform for Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments from G20 member countries to deliberate on how legislative bodies can contribute to the formulation and implementation of G20 decisions.

South Africa’s G20 presidency in 2025 presents a historic opportunity – not only for our nation – but for the African continent. With the African Union now a permanent member of the G20, we are in a unique position to ensure that African perspectives, priorities and solutions are fully integrated into the global agenda.

In line with the AU’s 2025 theme, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” we emphasise that justice must encompass economic redress and political inclusion. This position was articulated during the Symposium of African Parliament Speakers held in collaboration with the Pan-African Parliament Women’s Caucus on the sidelines of the PAP’s Fifth Ordinary Session in July this year.

Summit theme

The Summit will be held under the theme, “Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Realisation of Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

This theme is especially relevant in today’s climate of global uncertainty. With ongoing unrests in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the conflict in Palestine, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and trade tensions such as tariffs and sanctions affecting global economic stability, this Summit provides an important opportunity for parliaments to commit to concrete actions that advance peace, equity and sustainable development.

Summit dates

The Summit will take place at the Arabella Hotel in Kleinmond outside Cape Town, from 29 September to 3 October 2025. From 29 to 30 September 2025, we will convene:

the second P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians

the first-ever P20 Meeting of Young Parliamentarians

These key preparatory events will precede the Summit itself, which will take place from 1 to 3 October.

Women Parliamentarians Meeting

The Women Parliamentarians’ Conference will champion gender equality in policymaking, disaster resilience, just energy transition financing, and women’s economic empowerment.

It will comprise four Working Sessions, where each will focus on a key thematic area, ranging from:

Gender mainstreaming in disaster resilience and response programmes

Inclusion of women in mobilising finance for a just energy transition

Developing gender-sensitive programmes for inclusive growth and sustainable development

Resource mobilisation and funding for women-owned agricultural cooperatives and projects

Young Parliamentarians Meeting

The involvement of young P20 parliamentarians will bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions in addressing national, regional and global challenges. These range from climate action, youth employment, to entrepreneurship, and inclusive governance – ensuring the voices of the next generation shape global decision-making.

Young parliamentarians have the potential to bridge the gap between parliaments and young people, fostering greater political engagements and participation among youth. With half of the world’s population under 30, it is essential that the perspectives and interests of young people are represented in the discussions of the 11th P20 Speakers’ Summit. This will ensure that the P20 Summit’s decisions are inclusive and representative of all age groups.

Africa’s desired outcome

As hosts, the South African Parliament seeks an outcome where G20 parliaments unanimously pledge to strengthen legislative and oversight mechanisms, ensuring that national laws and budgets are systematically aligned with gender-responsive frameworks to advance women's empowerment, leadership, and youth participation, particularly in the critical areas of climate policy and economic development.

For Africa, the desired outcomes are clear and transformative:

First, we seek a definitive shift in how the world manages debt and disaster. The current framework for debt treatment has failed to deliver timely relief, disproportionately burdening African economies. Our collective advocacy will be for urgent reforms to the G20 Common Framework, including automatic suspension of debt servicing during negotiations and expanding its scope to include vulnerable middle-income countries. This is not merely an economic argument; it is a moral imperative to free up fiscal space for climate adaptation, social programmes, and essential development.

Second, Africa demands to be an active player in the green energy revolution, not a passive beneficiary. While the continent possesses vast renewable potential, it receives a paltry share of global energy investment. We advocate for the summit’s endorsement of the G20 Global New Energy Investment Pact for Africa. We will call for G20 nations to translate this into concrete action by investing in regional power pools, strengthening local supply chains, and deploying innovative finance to unlock private capital. Our legislative role will be to enact laws that ensure this transition is truly just – prioritizing women’s economic empowerment, youth skills development, and the mandated participation of local communities in the decisions that affect their lives and livelihoods.

Third, we insist that our critical minerals become a catalyst for inclusive growth, not further exploitation. The summit’s focus on harnessing these minerals for sustainable development is welcome. Africa’s goal is to move up the value chain. This means enacting legislation that protects community rights, supports local processing and industrialisation, and advocates for partnerships that build a resilient and diversified mineral ecosystem on the continent. The benefits of our natural wealth must be felt by our people through job creation and equitable development.

Delegation composition

We will welcome Speakers of Parliaments from all G20 countries, Speakers of South Africa’s nine provincial legislatures, Presidents and representatives of the African Union and European Union, as well as other invited parliamentary leaders and observers.

Key highlights of the programme

Among the key highlights of the programme:

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Summit on 1 October 2025

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to give closing remarks on the last day

Ceremonial handover of the G20 Presidency to the USA will take place, with effect from 1 December 2025

Key topics for the Summit

The Summit will comprise of four working sessions, which will focus on the following critical areas:

Strengthening disaster resilience and responses – Ensuring readiness, inclusivity, and international cooperation in disaster risk reduction

Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries – Advocating for transparency, accountability, and debt relief mechanisms that protect vulnerable economies

Mobilising finance for a just energy transition – Securing funding for climate adaptation and mitigation, while protecting vulnerable communities

Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development – Ensuring that mineral wealth benefits local communities, respects human rights, and drives equitable development

Logistics

We confirm that logistical, security, and diplomatic arrangements are well advanced. Through collaboration with government, the diplomatic corps, and private stakeholders, we are ready to host a Summit that is secure, warm, inclusive, and impactful – showcasing South Africa’s democracy, cultural richness, and leadership.

Parliament has worked closely with our partners in government, the diplomatic community and the private sector to ensure that the Summit provides a platform for meaningful and solutions-driven dialogue, and showcases South Africa’s beauty, culture and democratic values to the world.

Media accreditation

Regarding accreditation of members from local and international media, we received a total of 109 applications. Following a thorough and meticulous vetting process, a total of 105 bona fide members of the media have been approved to attend. The list of approved applications has been published on the Parliament website and the P20 Webpage for ease of reference.

The participation of the media in the P20 Summit is of utmost importance. It embodies the principles of openness, transparency and accountability, which are foundational to our democracy. The media play an indispensable role in ensuring that parliamentary proceedings are communicated effectively and accurately to the people of South Africa and the world.

We urge all accredited members of the media to collect their accreditation badges early at 100 Plein Street to avoid last-minute delays.

Closing remarks

In closing, the 11th P20 will be a Summit of action, not just aspirations. South Africa aims to consolidate parliamentary contributions to eradicating poverty, promoting gender equity, enabling just transitions, and reshaping global governance – ensuring parliamentary diplomacy drives real-world outcomes.

The expected outcomes of the 11th P20 Speakers’ Summit include:

a Declaration of the 11th P20 Speakers’ Summit

adoption of the Cape Town Declaration of 2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians

adoption of the P20 Young Parliamentarians Outcome Statement

As hosts, we take pride in the fact that the outcomes of this Summit will contribute to shaping the G20 Summit in November. Our vision is to leave a legacy of strengthened parliamentary diplomacy – where legislatures play a pivotal role in forging a more just, peaceful, and sustainable global order.

We look forward to working with the media and the global parliamentary community to amplify this Summit’s message: that democracy, inclusivity, and justice are essential foundations for a sustainable future.

We invite the media to follow the proceedings closely, as South Africa steps onto the global stage not only as a participant, but as a convener and bridge-builder between nations, regions, and peoples.

Thank you.

