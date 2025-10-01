74% of Youth Athletes Say Comfortable Sportswear Boosts Performance, Reveals Premium Gymnastics Apparel Study

New studies show that well-fitting sportswear boosts youth athletes’ performance, while comfortable gymnastics clothing enhances confidence and success.

CENTEREACH, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most teen athletes believe that wearing performance-enhancing workout gear will make them better at sports, according to a U.S. survey. All in all, the results of the research suggest that high-performance sportswear could affect the performance of athletes.When young athletes are wearing properly fitting, comfortable sports wear, they’re more likely to have increased confidence, ability to focus, and overall performance than if they were wearing inappropriate gear, the study reported. This is especially the case in gymnastics, but this also applies to the swimming world whereby the correct sportswear is not only crucial but essential.The research emphasized that among the factors influenced by the wearing of high quality gymnastics clothes for young athletes were:Confidence and Mental Performance: The participants reported feeling very confident if they were “dressed properly,” i.e. wearing clothes that they thought looked good on them and felt comfortable. And for gymnasts, for whom the ability to execute precise, difficult routines is as much a test of mental toughness as physical strength, that infusion of confidence can be the difference between executing a routine proficiently and experiencing performance anxiety.Freedom of Movement: Gymnasts say that wearing comfortable training wear makes it easier to move. This ease of movement is essential so that the gymnast can execute all of their moves without restrictions.Distraction-Free Training: The young athletes also mentioned that if they are not comfortable in their gear or their uniforms are not fitting right then it can be tougher to focus on the game. High quality gymnastics leotards and practice wear can eliminate those distractions as athletes can put all that they have into perfecting their technique.Enhanced Durability: Furthermore, the research discovered that sports-active youth preferred sportswear to last through tough workouts and maintain its strength and comfort. Gymnastics attire is built to last out of the highest quality materials that won't wear like other sports apparel.Young athletes who feel good about the high-performing clothes they’re wearing have better team dynamics and training environments, research suggests. It also found that there’s a generational divide when it comes to sportswear preferences, with younger athletes looking for more performance tech benefits and having their own personal style. This is also in line with the wider concept of creating sportswear where the athlete has the chance to express his or her own personality.Particularly for gymnastics, the study found, there are elements of practice wear that youth athletes enjoy: moisture-wicking clothing, materials that stretch, and snug fits that don’t shift when practicing or performing. This awareness reflects the most recent trend in the design and development of world-class gymnastics wear.The study also revealed that people who spent money on good quality sportswear were the most reliable with their training, and also had the best longevity in their sport. This connection suggests that comfortable sports gear not only makes athletic performance in the moment better, but maybe supports the growth and continuation of sports activity over time.In this study, it showed that more than 50% of the young athletes who took the survey felt more prepared to compete when wearing good quality gymnastics clothing. The full results show that the connection between sportswear quality and athletic performance is even stronger than we thought, especially in young athletes who are still exploring their own identity and building confidence in their sport.About Robe Athletic WearRobe Athletics is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium gymnastics apparel dedicated to empowering young athletes through high-performance athletic wear. Focusing on creative gymnastics leotards and activewear, the brand merges contemporary fabric technology with fashionable prints and colors for gym apparel that boosts performance and confidence. Born with the belief that every young athlete deserves the best equipment to realize their potential, Robe Athletics collaborates with gymnastics coaches and athletes to create a line of apparel that stands up to the challenging demands of competitive sport and motivates the next generation of athletic greatness in towns across America.

