Electraline by Valeriia Ilicheva and Antoine Questel Wins Gold in A' Street and City Furniture Awards

Innovative Modular Charging Station Infrastructure Recognized for Excellence in Street Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Electraline by Valeriia Ilicheva and Antoine Questel as the Gold winner in the Street and City Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Electraline, a modular charging station infrastructure that seamlessly integrates functionality, aesthetics, and adaptability into urban environments.The A' Street and City Furniture Design Award recognizes the importance of well-designed street furniture in shaping the character and functionality of public spaces. Electraline's success in this category demonstrates its relevance to the evolving needs of urban infrastructure, particularly in the context of the growing adoption of electric vehicles. By providing a scalable and user-friendly charging solution, Electraline contributes to the advancement of sustainable mobility and enhances the overall experience of EV drivers.Electraline stands out for its holistic approach to EV charging infrastructure. The modular design allows for seamless adaptation to diverse locations and future needs, starting with a sleek base station that can be expanded to larger setups with solar canopies. The use of warm, eco-friendly materials like wood ensures harmony with the surrounding environment, while LED screens provide vital information and visibility. Through its thoughtful and sustainable design, Electraline connects people and technology, creating an inviting and efficient charging experience.The recognition of Electraline by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the innovative vision and design excellence of Valeriia Ilicheva and Antoine Questel. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration and development of user-centric, sustainable solutions in the field of urban infrastructure. As Electra continues to deploy Electraline charging stations across Europe, this award reinforces the company's commitment to transforming the EV charging experience and contributing to a greener future.Project MembersElectraline was designed by a talented team led by Valeriia Ilicheva and Antoine Questel. Valeriia Ilicheva, EV Station Designer at Electra, brought her multidisciplinary expertise in architecture, urban planning, and design to the project. Antoine Questel, Product Manager for the Station Team at Electra, defined and implemented the strategic vision for Electraline's design. Chloé Auriol also contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about Electraline and its award-winning design at:About Valeriia Ilicheva and Antoine QuestelValeriia Ilicheva and Antoine Questel are central figures in the design and strategy of Electra's next-generation EV charging stations. Valeriia, with her multidisciplinary background in architecture, urban planning, and design, leads the conception of rapid charging hubs across Europe. Antoine, an engineer specialized in information systems architecture, defines and implements the strategic vision for Electra's station design, overseeing both the physical and digital user experience. Together, they drive Electra's mission to make electric mobility accessible, efficient, and seamlessly integrated into urban life.About ElectraElectra is a European fast-charging network operator dedicated to transforming the electric vehicle charging experience. With a presence across multiple European countries, Electra focuses on deploying fast and ultra-fast charging stations that are intuitive, reliable, and accessible. The company combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to ensure a high level of service availability and operational excellence. Electra's commitment to sustainability and user satisfaction positions it as a trusted choice for EV drivers across Europe.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this honor. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts entries from visionary designers, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition's ultimate aim is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at: https://streetfurnitureaward.com

