Newly-assigned officials pledge commitment to serve Macao in new roles

MACAU, October 1 - Newly-assigned Macao officials today expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them by the Central Government, and by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, pledging to fulfil their responsibilities in their new roles, in order to contribute further to the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The State Council announced on Monday (29 September), based on nominations and suggestions by the Chief Executive, the appointment of Mr Wong Sio Chak as Secretary for Administration and Justice; Mr Chan Tsz King as Secretary for Security; and Mr Tong Hio Fong as Prosecutor-General. These appointments will take effect from 16 October 2025.

The Chief Executive has also appointed seven members to the new-term Legislative Assembly. One of the appointees is incumbent Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon.

The officials met the press today after attending the reception hosted by the MSAR Government to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Mr Cheong, currently Secretary for Administration and Justice and newly-designated member of the Legislative Assembly, expressed appreciation for his appointment to the new-term Legislative Assembly. He stated he would leverage his extensive public administration and legal experience to enhance executive-legislature coordination. He confirmed ongoing transition-related work with his successor as Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong, to ensure seamless service.

Reflecting on his career, Mr Cheong thanked both the Central Government and successive Chief Executives of the MSAR for enabling his service in various capacities, including as Commissioner Against Corruption, and Secretary for Administration and Justice. He noted the civil service team’s support in advancing public administration reform, legal system improvement, and municipal service enhancement.

Mr Wong, the current Secretary for Security and designated Secretary for Administration and Justice, conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Secretary for Administration and Justice, pledging to work with his team over the next four years to build upon existing achievements. Key priorities include advancing public administration reform, strengthening the rule of law, improving municipal governance, and deepening integration within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while also accelerating Macao-Hengqin collaboration.

He acknowledged his 11 years in security-related functions, praising colleagues' dedication in establishing a people-orientated and modern policing model, and for effective law enforcement.

Mr Chan, the current Prosecutor-General and designated Secretary for Security, gave his thanks for the trust of the Central Government and the Chief Executive, saying he was honoured to have received strong support from judicial officers, auxiliary staff, and administrative personnel at the Public Prosecutions Office. He expressed confidence in the Office’s continued progress under the incoming Prosecutor-General.

As Secretary for Security, Mr Chan pledged to uphold the principle of “one country” as the foundation for “two systems”, prioritising national sovereignty, security, and development interests. He commended his predecessor’s transformative contributions to Macao’s security arrangements, and vowed to maintain public safety and social stability. Under the Chief Executive’s leadership, and his guiding governance philosophy of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation”, Mr Chan said he will – with unwavering dedication – lead the security team to maintain Macao’s public order and social stability.

Mr Tong, the current President of the Court of Second Instance and designated Prosecutor-General, thanked the Central Government and Chief Executive for his appointment, saying he is committed to leading the Public Prosecutions Office in fully implementing the “One country, two systems” principle, and safeguarding the constitutional order established by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Macao Basic Law.

He emphasised that national security underpins social stability and prosperity, and vowed to handle – strictly in accordance with the Law on Safeguarding National Security – any acts endangering national security. Having already begun smooth transition work with the incumbent Prosecutor-General, he stressed the maintenance of high standards of judicial integrity, announcing that over 20 judicial trainees would complete their programmes by September next year, helping to alleviate workload pressures and to enhance judicial efficiency.