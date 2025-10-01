Generative AI Set to Transform $30B Slot Market — SlotMatic to Unveil Breakthrough Tech at G2E Las Vegas

SlotMatic

LAS VEGAS, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, building a single slot game required a slow, costly cycle: several months of concept design, math modeling, prototyping, and compliance testing. In a global industry worth over $30 billion, that process is about to be disrupted. At this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas 2025 , the paradigm is set to change. SlotMatic : From Concept to Complete Slot in Under One HourSlotMatic introduces the first generative AI and multi-agent platform able to design, simulate, and deploy a fully compliant slot game in less than 60 minutes.Its breakthrough lies in combining:Agentic AI for creative design,Automated Monte Carlo simulations,Compliance-ready mathematical models.The result: studios can cut development costs by up to 70% while unlocking unprecedented creative freedom.Leadership Insights“This isn’t automation — it’s reinvention,” said Domenico Vacchiano, Chief Innovation Officer at SlotMatic.“In ten years, every successful slot will be born from human creativity enhanced by AI collaboration — and we’re starting that revolution today”.“Our platform unites generative design, production-ready engines, and instant compliance”, added Charles Herisson, CIO of SlotMatic. “That means studios can focus entirely on player experience and storytelling, while we handle the complexity behind the scenes”.Impact on Players and the MarketBeyond speed, SlotMatic’s technology paves the way for:faster iteration cycles,innovative new features,personalized player experiences,richer storytelling.Backed by Global LeadersSlotMatic is supported by two strategic partners: Hub Affiliations , a leading European digital performance marketing group with proven expertise in iGaming growth;NYCE International PLC, a London-listed technology and gaming company with global reach.“Our backing from Hub Affiliations and NYCE International means we’re not just a tech concept”, Vacchiano added. “We’re a fully resourced movement to redefine slot game creation”.What’s NextWith strong corporate support and advanced discussions underway with major studios and investors, SlotMatic has launched a Series A funding round to accelerate adoption worldwide.Attendees of G2E Las Vegas 2025 will be able to experience live demos and connect directly with the SlotMatic team to explore collaborations that could reshape the future of slot game development.📍 Meet SlotMatic at G2E Las Vegas 2025📩 Media & partnerships: marco.torretta@hubaffiliations.com🎮 Request a demo: info@hubaffiliations.com🔗 Follow updates: LinkedIn @SlotMatic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.