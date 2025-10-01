Journeylink by Yan Zeng, Ruifeng Wang and Yuyin Sun Wins Gold in A' Interface Awards

Journeylink

Innovative Multi-Vehicle Car Infotainment System, Journeylink, Receives Prestigious A' Interface Award in Gold

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of interface design, has announced Journeylink by Yan Zeng, Ruifeng Wang and Yuyin Sun as the Gold winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Journeylink's innovative approach to multi-vehicle car infotainment systems within the interface design industry.Journeylink's Gold award in the A' Interface Awards is not only a testament to its exceptional design but also a reflection of its relevance to the evolving needs of the interface industry. By seamlessly integrating advanced features such as real-time navigation, V2V communication, shared stops, and emergency alerts, Journeylink aligns with the growing demand for connected, safe, and user-friendly experiences in multi-vehicle travel.What sets Journeylink apart is its focus on enhancing the coordination and enjoyment of group road trips. The system's intuitive card-based UI, optimized for driver accessibility, ensures a seamless user experience. Real-time location sharing, collaborative navigation, and voice messaging enable efficient communication and coordination among multiple vehicles. The prioritized notification system minimizes distractions by displaying alerts based on urgency, while additional tools like view capture and trip memory support interactive yet safe travel experiences.The recognition from the A' Interface Awards serves as a motivation for the Journeylink team to continue pushing the boundaries of multi-vehicle infotainment systems. This achievement is expected to inspire further innovation in the field, as Journeylink sets a new standard for connected, user-centric design in the automotive industry. The award also highlights the potential for Journeylink to influence future trends and advancements in interface design for group travel experiences.Journeylink was designed by Yan Zeng, Ruifeng Wang and Yuyin Sun, a talented team of designers and developers who collaborated to create this groundbreaking multi-vehicle infotainment system.Interested parties may learn more about Journeylink and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About JourneylinkJourneylink is a technology-driven design initiative focused on enhancing the experience of multi-vehicle road trips through intuitive and connected in-car infotainment solutions. The platform leverages advanced Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication to enable real-time location sharing, synchronized trip planning, and seamless group coordination. With a user-centric approach, Journeylink prioritizes safety, simplicity, and collaborative travel, particularly for families and friends seeking more meaningful and connected journeys. Through innovative navigation tools, dynamic route adjustments, and shared trip memories, JourneyLink redefines road trip experiences in the era of smart mobility.About Yan Zeng, Ruifeng Wang, Yuyin SunJourneyLink is a multi vehicle car infotainment system designed by Yan Zeng, Ruifeng Wang and Yuyin Sun.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, responsiveness across devices, intuitive navigation design, content clarity, effective color usage, consistency in design elements, attention to micro-interactions, feedback mechanism integration, loading time efficiency, scalability of design, aesthetic appeal, customizability features, data visualization techniques, use of gestural interfaces, integration of motion design, cognitive load reduction, and multilingual support. The Gold A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the interface design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional design talent from around the world. Welcoming entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international exposure. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to advancing the interface design industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

