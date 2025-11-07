Work at Nagasaki by Mitsuhiro Shoji - Uchida Shanghai Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Work at Nagasaki

Mitsuhiro Shoji - Uchida Shanghai's Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Work at Nagasaki by Mitsuhiro Shoji - Uchida Shanghai as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the design, positioning it among the best in the industry.Work at Nagasaki's recognition by the A' Interior Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The design's seamless blend of natural landscape and contemporary work style aligns with the growing demand for spaces that foster creativity and well-being. This award validates the design's potential to inspire and influence future office environments, benefiting both users and the industry as a whole.Located in the heart of Nagasaki's old city center, Work at Nagasaki stands out for its unique integration of the surrounding natural beauty with a modern, functional workspace. The design incorporates aged natural materials and historical architectural styles, creating a sense of floating in the elegant Nagasaki landscape. This harmonious blend of nature and urban elements results in a truly distinctive and inspiring environment that nurtures creativity and productivity.The Silver A' Design Award for Work at Nagasaki serves as a testament to Mitsuhiro Shoji - Uchida Shanghai's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm's future projects, driving them to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in interior design. As an award-winning design, Work at Nagasaki has the potential to influence industry practices and inspire other designers to create spaces that prioritize user well-being and environmental harmony.Work at Nagasaki was designed by Architect Mitsuhiro Shoji, Designers Yasuhisa Makino and Makoto Hayashi, and photographed by Kenta Hasegawa.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Regional Creation NAGASAKI Co, Ltd.Founded in 2019, Regional Creation NAGASAKI Co, Ltd. aims to balance the creation of emotional connections and revenue generation through business. Based in Nagasaki, the company strives to enhance the city's appeal in collaboration with surrounding people and organizations. It manages the ropeway, slope car operations, and restaurant services at "Inasayama," and plays a key role in the development and operation of the "Stadium City" around the new home stadium of the professional soccer club V-Varen Nagasaki.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to highly notable, creative works that demonstrate the designer's exceptional expertise and talent. These designs showcase a remarkable level of excellence and make a positive impact on the world through their outstanding characteristics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. It welcomes diverse participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands. The award provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-contest.com

