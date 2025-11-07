Luminous Drift by Green House Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Luminous Drift

Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ICELAND, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Luminous Drift by Green House as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and technical proficiency demonstrated by the winning design, positioning it as a notable contribution to the interior design industry.Luminous Drift's recognition in the A' Interior Design Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design's innovative use of space, thoughtful material selection, and masterful color scheme align with the evolving demands of modern residential spaces. By showcasing excellence in functional layout, lighting design, and sustainable practices, Luminous Drift sets a new standard for the industry, offering practical benefits and inspiration for designers, manufacturers, and end-users alike.The award-winning design stands out for its fluid, open-concept layout that seamlessly integrates architecture and life. The ceiling's wave-like curves and indirect lighting create a captivating interplay of light and shadow, evoking a sense of depth and dimension. The striking geometric light bands add rhythmic vitality to the space, while the thoughtful palette of beige-gray, light-gray, and cocoa tones provides a refined yet warm foundation. Sustainable materials in flooring and cabinetry reflect an eco-conscious approach, harmoniously blending elegance, comfort, and environmental responsibility.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Green House's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration. The award also motivates the Green House team to continue striving for excellence, setting new benchmarks in the industry without implying dominance. The accolade reinforces the brand's dedication to creating spaces that enhance the lives of its clients while contributing to the well-being of the planet.Luminous Drift was brought to life by the talented team at Green House, including Hung-Chieh Shen, who led the design process, Yi-Jheng Chuang, who contributed to the project's innovative lighting solutions, and Chien-Hao Lee, who played a key role in the selection of sustainable materials.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Luminous Drift design at:About Green HouseGreen House is a Taiwan-based interior design firm that offers customized solutions, automated production lines, a variety of panel color options, high-quality 15-year warranties, and quick completion. The company is dedicated to creating warm, healthy, and toxin-free living environments using European E1 and E0 eco-friendly building materials. Green House is committed to providing clients with healthy living spaces while contributing to the well-being of the Earth.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original innovations, strong technical characteristics, and insightful creativity. The award celebrates designs that make a notable impact on everyday life, showcasing exceptional expertise, artistic skill, and professionalism. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award promotes excellence in design and innovation, recognizing visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiordesignawards.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.