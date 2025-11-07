Andorinha by Matthias Ambros Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Andorinha

Innovative Plywood Molding Technique and Floating Backrest Design Earn Andorinha Chair International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Andorinha by Matthias Ambros as the Silver Winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Andorinha chair within the competitive furniture industry.The Andorinha chair's success at the A' Furniture Design Awards demonstrates its relevance to current industry trends and user needs. By incorporating advanced plywood molding techniques and a floating backrest design, Andorinha offers a lightweight, ergonomic, and visually striking seating solution that aligns with the evolving demands of modern furniture design.Andorinha stands out in the market through its seamless integration of precision engineering and contemporary aesthetics. The chair's tubular steel structure, CNC-bent and laser-welded for durability, supports a plywood-molded seat and an innovative two-stage molded backrest. This unique construction allows for a floating visual effect, enhanced ergonomic support, and a refined, minimalist appearance.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Andorinha serves as a motivator for Matthias Ambros and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This achievement validates their commitment to craftsmanship, material innovation, and user-centric design, setting the stage for future projects that prioritize both functionality and aesthetic excellence.Interested parties may learn more at:About Matthias AmbrosMatthias Ambros is a Brazilian designer and architect whose work explores the intersection of material innovation, scientific concepts, and cultural narratives. With a background in Architecture and Urbanism from UFRGS, his projects span furniture design, branding, and spatial strategies, often integrating sustainable practices. Ambros has participated in international design events such as Fuorisalone in Milan, contributing to the dialogue between contemporary design and long-term value creation.About Estudio MezasMezas is a Brazilian furniture design studio that merges industrial precision, artisanal craftsmanship, and conceptual depth. The studio creates pieces that go beyond functionality, exploring material innovation, ergonomic research, and symbolic narratives to offer furniture that is both aesthetic and meaningful. With a strong focus on design methodology and production optimization, Mezas integrates CNC technology, laser welding, and advanced wood molding techniques to achieve fluid, lightweight structures while ensuring durability and comfort.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, and market potential. The award acknowledges the designer's skill in creating highly functional and visually striking pieces that contribute to advancing industry standards and practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Furniture Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://furniture-award.com

