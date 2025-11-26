Drydocks World Dubai pioneers world’s first IOSH-approved virtual reality safety training

Drydocks training team with IOSH IOSH Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher participates in on-site VR training

Collaboration marks a milestone for the global marine industry and sets a new benchmark for immersive safety education in the Middle East

Drydocks World Dubai has shown how digital innovation can make safety training more inclusive and impactful, particularly in regions with highly diverse, multilingual workforces. ” — Iain Mcintosh, Senior Business Development Manager at IOSH

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drydocks World Dubai, one of the region’s leading maritime and offshore service facilities, has achieved a groundbreaking, world-first milestone with the IOSH (Institution of Occupational Safety and Health) approval of its virtual reality (VR) safety training programme, the first of its kind to be accredited by IOSH anywhere in the world.Developed entirely in-house by Drydocks World Dubai’s Learning & Development team, the immersive VR training module represents a major leap in safety education and workforce engagement. The programme, which has successfully trained more than 15,000 employees and contractors, provides realistic, site-specific learning experiences that mirror the unique challenges of ship repair, construction and offshore environments.Delivered in four languages — English, Hindi, Urdu and Tamil — the training focuses on 11 key hazards, allowing participants to learn and practise essential safety procedures in a fully immersive environment without real-world risk.“This project is a breakthrough — not just for IOSH but for the global marine industry,” said Iain Mcintosh, Senior Business Development Manager at IOSH. “Drydocks World Dubai has shown how digital innovation can make safety training more inclusive and impactful, particularly in regions with highly diverse, multilingual workforces. By approving this programme, we’re setting a new precedent for how immersive technology can enhance learning, retention and long-term safety culture.”According to Mahfoodha Makki, Senior Manager – Talent Development at Drydocks World Dubai, the transformation in workforce engagement has been remarkable.“Previously, trainees found classroom sessions lengthy and repetitive. With VR training, they’re fully immersed and actively engaged — throughout the experience. The feedback has been outstanding, reflected not just in surveys but in meaningful behavioural change. The operations team now actively reminds one another about safety protocols having witnessed the consequences first-hand,” she said.The one-hour sessions, run twice daily for groups of eight, use advanced VR simulations tailored specifically to Drydocks’ operational environment. The technology has driven a learning retention rate of up to 95%, compared to traditional methods.The partnership represents a major milestone for IOSH in the Middle East, with a dedicated IOSH team investing considerable time on-site with the Drydocks team, offering continued support. This commitment led IOSH Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher to participate in on-site VR training herself.“It was an exciting moment when Drydocks’ VR course was demonstrated to meet all the stringent IOSH accreditation criteria,” said Vanessa.“A key takeaway for our future regional partners is the importance of involving IOSH at the early stage of the programme design to ensure that content, structure and assessment are well aligned from the start.“I’m delighted to say this collaboration with Drydocks has opened the door to an exciting new generation of IOSH-approved digital training worldwide and transformed how learning is delivered and experienced.”Following the success of the VR module, Drydocks is now expanding the use of immersive technology to cover technical skills such as Working at Height, MEWP Simulator and EOT Crane Simulator.As IOSH continues to expand its footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, the institution is working closely with industry leaders to embed world-class safety culture through training, accreditation and bespoke consultancy.“The collaboration with Drydocks World Dubai exemplifies IOSH’s commitment to advancing occupational health and safety standards in high-risk sectors by fostering innovation and partnership,” added Vanessa.Safety reimagined: Workforce training in OSH | 13 January 2026 | 12:45 | Intersec Dubai | Dubai World Trade CentreIOSH and Drydocks World Dubai will be presenting a joint panel session at Intersec Dubai, in the new year. The session will explore the changing dynamics of workforce training in occupational safety and health (OSH), examining how organisations are rethinking delivery methods with IOSH, devising engagement strategies to meet the needs of diverse, multi-generational and multi-cultural teams.

