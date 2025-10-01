Minister Gayton McKenzie on passing of former Minister Nkosinathi Emmanuel Nathi Mthethwa

It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of Nkosinathi Emmanuel "Nathi" Mthethwa, a dedicated public servant and former Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Mr. Mthethwa served with distinction as Minister of Arts and Culture from May 2014 to May 2019, before taking on the expanded portfolio of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture until 2023. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the promotion and preservation of South Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

He spearheaded memorable initiatives such as the 2020 Heritage Month, themed “Celebrating South Africa’s Living Human Treasures”, which honoured the icons and traditions that embody our nation’s identity. He also played a critical role in engaging with the creative industries, developing mitigation plans to minimise the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sport, arts, and culture sector, and providing much-needed support to artists and stakeholders during one of the most difficult chapters in our recent history.

Mr. Mthethwa further advanced cultural diplomacy by leading South African delegations to international events such as the South African Cultural Season, where he showcased the talent and creativity of our people on the global stage. His efforts in strengthening the creative economy and promoting South African arts and culture domestically and internationally will remain a lasting legacy.

I had the privilege of meeting Mr. Mthethwa on several occasions during his service as South Africa’s Ambassador to France. He was collegial, generous with his time, and deeply insightful in his engagements—qualities that defined him as a true gentleman and servant of the people.

On behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. In particular, I would like to express condolences to his wife, Ms. Philisiwe Buthelezi, whom I had the honour of meeting alongside him, and who was such a central figure in his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and the family during this very difficult time.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Gayton McKenzie, MP

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

