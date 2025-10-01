Düsseldorf to Host Conference on New EU Plastics Packaging and Food Contact Regulations

New Regulations on EU Plastics Packaging, Recycling & Food Contact

DüSSELDORF , BELGIUM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union’s plastics packaging and food contact legislation is entering a period of significant transformation, and industry players will have the opportunity to gain timely insights at the one-day conference New Regulations on EU Plastics Packaging, Recycling & Food Contact taking place on 8 October 2025 in Düsseldorf, Belgium, coinciding with K-Show. Organized by CMT, the event will convene regulators, industry leaders, legal experts, recyclers, and sustainability professionals to examine the practical implications of the latest rules reshaping the packaging and food contact materials sector.Central to discussions is the newly adopted Commission Regulation (EU) 2025/351, which introduces more stringent safety and compositional requirements for plastics intended for food contact, with a particular focus on non-intentionally added substances (NIAS) assessments. The program also explores Regulation (EU) 2020/1616 on recycled plastics in food packaging , a measure that underscores the importance of certification, traceability, and safety as the EU accelerates towards its circular economy goals. Equally significant are the ongoing revisions to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), covering extended producer responsibility schemes, minimum recyclability standards, reuse targets, and the treatment of chemical recycling technologies under the definition of “recyclable at scale.”The speaker line-up features:• Dr. Thomas Gude, founder of Thomas Gude GmbH, on the safety of recycled plastics for food contact.• Paolo Glerean, Chair of RecyClass, on certification and recyclability protocols.• Jean-Philippe Montfort, partner at Mayer Brown, on packaging chemicals management under REACH.• Job Ridderbecks of FoodChain ID on NIAS assessment implications under Regulation 2025/351.• Dr. Jan Henke, director of ISCC System GmbH, on certified chemical recycling.• Taylor Wessing’s Laura Tibi and Jan Seebass will address the impact of new packaging regulations on medical devices• Thomas de Meester of European Plastic Films will discuss reuse targets and recycling at scale.• Antonello Ciotti and Raphael Jaumotte of Petcore Europe on elevating PET recycling standards• Dr. Chris Sherrington of Eunomia Research & Consulting on EPR compliance,• Charlotte Neumair of Circular Analytics on fiber-based packaging recyclability, and• Sandro Hubert of Landbell Group on EPR obligations for non-EU suppliers and e-commerce.By bringing together regulators and market participants, the conference offers a concise and practical update on EU regulatory frameworks that are reshaping packaging production, recycling, compliance, and trade. Delegates will gain clarity on the future of food contact safety requirements, certification systems , and extended producer responsibility schemes, as well as practical guidance on how to adapt operations and supply chains to ensure compliance and competitiveness. With its timing alongside K-Show, the event offers a valuable platform to combine industry networking with focused discussions on the regulations that will define the European packaging and recycling landscape.Registration for the conference is now open, with further details available at https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251020&pu=309781 . For other enquiries please contact huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.